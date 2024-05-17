Trump’s surge in polls with Black voters stuns CNN analyst: ‘Truly historic’

Former President Trump's surge in the polls among Black voters is a "troubling sign" for the Biden campaign, a data reporter warned Friday.

Recent polling shows the former president could get a "historic" boost from Black voters in November if they continue to sour on President Biden, CNN data analyst Harry Enten reported.

"My goodness gracious," he said as he reacted to the polling average, which showed Trump's support among Black voters more than doubled to 22% compared to 2020. Biden, meanwhile, saw a 12% drop, though he still holds a 47-point lead.

If this continued into November, Trump could win a larger share of Black voters than any Republican candidate since 1960, Enten said.

"This would be by far the best performance for a Republican candidate among Black voters in a generation, two generations, probably since 1960 and Richard Nixon against John F. Kennedy … This could be a truly historic margin," he said. "It’s quite a troubling sign for the Biden campaign."

However, there's a stark difference when factoring age. The polling average CNN cited showed 82% of Black voters 50 and older, but that dropped to 62% for voters under 50. Trump has support from 25% of Black voters from 18 to 49 — three times more than older voters.

"This is historic. This is what a lot of folks have been talking about, that Joe Biden has a specific problem among younger Black voters, and that is exactly what showing up right here," Enten said. "It‘s these younger Black voters who very much are turning on him and being much more supportive of Donald Trump than they were four years ago."

A Washington Post-Ipsos poll from April found enthusiasm was down among Black voters and that fewer are expected to turn out this election.

The latest Fox News poll shows Biden receiving 72% support among Black voters. That’s up from 66% in February, but still a drop from his 79% before the 2020 election. Among all voters, Trump holds a narrow lead over Biden.

