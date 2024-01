Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Black voters spoke out Tuesday against President Biden, with some suggesting he has "failed" during his time in office as support among the critical voting bloc has dwindled.

Georgia Republican voter Dorothy Harpe and Alabama Democrat voter Jason Brown weighed in on the president's report card as he struggles to garner Black support ahead of 2024.

"Black voters realize now that Biden has failed this administration," Harpe told "Fox & Friends" host Lawrence Jones on Tuesday. "The prices of gas and everything is so expensive, and I spoke with some of the Black voters yesterday, and they said that everything was better under the administration of Donald Trump."

DEMOCRATS 'FAILING EPICALLY' TO REACH BLACK MALE VOTERS HEADING INTO 2024, ACTIVIST WARNS

"So they look forward to going back to the Republican Party and voting for Donald Trump because they say Biden has failed," she continued. "They said Biden did not deliver on anything he promised, and they feel like President Trump... can relate to the Black community more than Biden."

Biden's support among the Black community has shrunk in recent years, with Fox News polling indicating his approval slid 25% since 2021. He once stood at 87% approval, but that number declined to 62% in 2023.

A recent NBC News report indicated Biden's 2024 re-election message is not resonating with South Carolina voters, with one even suggesting his support in the Black community was "borrowed" from former President Obama in 2020.

A 41-year-old South Carolina voter told the outlet, "it's been a lot of broken promises."

However, she also said she prefers Biden to the alternative, which could likely be former President Donald Trump, the current GOP frontrunner.

WILL MICHELLE OBAMA TAKE BIDEN'S PLACE IN 2024 THANKS TO HUNTER'S SCANDALS?

Brown argued Black voters are largely still undecided on who they will cast their ballot for in 2024 as Biden attempts to recover the support he once had.

"Right now, we're still holding onto our vote," Brown said. "We're looking for someone, if it's not going to be Joe Biden, somebody that's gonna help the community not only help us with the educational system, but also help with some of the rising taxes as well."

Even some Democrats are worried about Biden's re-election chances and the likelihood he could beat Trump in a possible second-round re-match.

Former first lady Michelle Obama admitted during a recent interview she is "terrified" of what could happen during the upcoming presidential election.

She appeared on an episode of Jay Shetty’s "On Purpose" podcast, which was released on Monday. While the podcast is ostensibly about mental health, the conversation became explicitly political when she was asked about concerns that occupy her mind.

"What is the thing that keeps you up at night now, or what is your biggest fear now, after having overcome so many?" the podcast host asked.

BLACK VOTERS UNHAPPY WITH BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGISTS FEAR IT COULD ‘THREATEN HIS RE-ELECTION’: NY TIMES

"It has less to do with me personally and more to do with the world that we're in," Obama said. "There's such thing as ‘knowing too much,’ and when you've been married to the president of the United States who knows everything about everything in the world, sometimes you just want to turn it off."

While she went on to note concerns, ranging from wars across various regions and the future of artificial intelligence to climate change and voter turnout, America's upcoming presidential election remains chief among them.

"Those are the things that keep me up, because you don’t have control over them. And you wonder, where are we in this? Where are our hearts? What’s gonna happen in this next election?" Obama asked. "I am terrified about what could possibly happen, because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted."

Amid Biden's battle to garner additional support among voters in the Black community, Harpe insisted they are "tired" of the current administration and what they have been "going through."

"They want better, and they [are] tired of the malarkey, they [are] tired of the BS and all that stuff that... they feel like they've been going through," she said.

Fox News' Alexander Hall and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.