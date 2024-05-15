CNN responds after Biden bashes the outlet for 'wrong' polls: 'He loved the polls 4 years ago'

CNN host Erin Burnett and data analyst Harry Enten responded to President Biden's rejection of polls that show him trailing Trump in several battleground states, saying he "loved" them four years ago when he led them.

"The polling data has been wrong all along. You guys do a poll at CNN," Biden told Burnett in an interview on CNN last week. "How many folks you have to call to get one response?"

"He doesn't like the polls," Burnett said in response to Biden's comments. "Is he right or is it wishful thinking?"

"He loved the polls four years ago when they showed him ahead," Enten told Burnett. "These are the same polls now."

But Enten argued that polls can change drastically up and until November.

"We still have six months until the election," he said, citing polling data since 1972 that indicated "the average difference" between the polls six months before the presidential election and the "final result" was "six points," a significant gap.

He also claimed that polling for the battleground states showed major errors historically.

"In the average battleground states, the polls were off six points since 1972," Enten said, referring to surveys on battleground states. "In 2020, they were off five points."

"So for talking about 1-, 2-point leads in these battleground states, the polls could be showing one thing and then the other person can certainly win," he added.

Biden's claims about his dominance in the polls against Trump come despite a batch of recent surveys that increasingly show the incumbent president may be facing an uphill battle in November.

Trump leads Biden in a head-to-head matchup in nearly every battleground state , including Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan, according to polling from The New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer and Siena College.

Biden narrowly led Wisconsin in the survey.

The polls have spooked some senior Democrats, including former senior Hillary Clinton adviser Philippe Reines.

"I’m not going to pretend these numbers are good, but… if the election were tomorrow, Joe Biden would probably not win," Reines said.

Biden's campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital .