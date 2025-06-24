Expand / Collapse search
Trump's Middle East envoy calls for investigation into 'treasonous' Iran bombing intel leak

A preliminary intelligence report suggests Iran’s nuclear program wasn’t destroyed

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff addresses leaked intelligence on Iran's nuclear capabilities after the strike and what a future nuclear deal would look like on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff called for an investigation into a leaked preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment that claimed President Donald Trump's strikes on Iran did not destroy three targeted nuclear sites.

CNN, citing people familiar with the assessment, reported that the early consensus within the Defense Intelligence Agency is that the strikes on Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan didn’t destroy key components of Iran’s nuclear program nor destroy its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. 

The outlet also reported that the strike likely only set back Iran’s nuclear program by several months, not years, as touted by the Trump administration. 

Map of US strikes on Iran

Map of US strikes on Iran. (Fox News)

"Well, it goes without saying that leaking that type of information — whatever the information, whatever side it comes out on — is outrageous. It's treasonous," Witkoff said Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"So, it ought to be investigated, and whoever did it — whoever's responsible for it — should be held accountable. It could hurt lives in the future. Leaking is a completely unacceptable thing."

TRUMP ANNOUNCES HISTORIC IRAN AND ISRAEL CEASEFIRE AGREEMENT TO END ‘12-DAY WAR’

The United States struck Iran’s Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites Saturday evening as part of Operation Midnight Hammer, dropping 12 GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators on Fordow and two on Natanz. 

Video shows B-2 bombers preparing for Operation Midnight Hammer Video

More than two dozen Tomahawk missiles were also launched at Isfahan from a U.S. submarine.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine said Sunday that initial assessments indicate that all three sites "sustained extremely severe damage and destruction." He noted that the final battle damage will take some time to evaluate.

"Based on everything we have seen — and I’ve seen it all — our bombing campaign obliterated Iran’s ability to create nuclear weapons. Our massive bombs hit exactly the right spot at each target — and worked perfectly," said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in a statement in response to CNN’s reporting.

"The impact of those bombs is buried under a mountain of rubble in Iran; so anyone who says the bombs were not devastating is just trying to undermine the President and the successful mission."

Hegseth

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - JUNE 22: U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (L), accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine (R), takes a question from a reporter during a news conference at the Pentagon on June 22, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia.  (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)  (Getty Images)

Trump said the United States "obliterated" Iran’s nuclear program following the strikes. The mission involved more than 125 U.S. aircraft, including B-2 stealth bombers, dozens of air refueling tankers, a guided missile submarine and more.

Witkoff told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that he believes the conversion facility at Isfahan was "completely destroyed."

IRAN'S FORDOW NUCLEAR SITE STRUCK SECOND TIME AS IDF TARGETS ACCESS ROUTES

The New York real estate developer added that the below-ground nuclear reactor at Natanz was "eviscerated" and the above-ground nuclear reactor was substantially damaged by the Israelis. 

U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber flanked by 4 U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters

It is not immediately clear if U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers. (REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo)

Witkoff said the United States dropped another bomb on top of it to make sure that it, too, was "eviscerated."

"We know for a fact it was," he told Ingraham.

"Fordow is the last enrichment reactor that was operating there, and we put 12 bunker-buster bombs on Fordow. There's no doubt that it breached the canopy. There's no doubt that it was well within reach of the depth that these bunker-buster bombs go to, and there's no doubt that it was obliterated. So the reporting out there that in some ways suggests that we did not achieve the objective is just completely preposterous."

Lawmakers are expected to receive a classified briefing Thursday on the U.S. strikes. 

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.