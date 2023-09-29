Trump weighs in on Taylor Swift relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, predicts if relationship will last

Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the new relationship between pop music icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, indicating whether he thinks the romance will last.

In an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation, Trump said, "I wish the best for both of them. I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not."

The former president’s comments come in the middle of a media frenzy over the alleged romance between the world’s most famous musician and one of the NFL’s biggest stars.

TRAVIS KELCE DISHES ON 'WHAT'S REAL' AMID TAYLOR SWIFT RUMORS, CALLS HER 'BALLSY' FOR SHOWING UP TO GAME

Coverage of the two’s apparent relationship has reached a fever-pitch following Swift’s appearance at a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears last Sunday.

Images of Swift cheering on her alleged flame while in a suite next to Kelce’s mother, Donna, went viral this week.

The two were also seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium together after the game. Swift is expected to support Kelce from the stands at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for his next game against the New York Jets.

Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champion, addressed rumors of his relationship with the 12-time-Grammy-winner during his latest "New Heights" podcast, telling his audience, "I’m enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports will have to be kinda where I keep it."

Trump’s well wishes for the two stars follows a rocky relationship between the former president and Swift, who has criticized Trump throughout his presidency.

During the George Floyd riots in 2020, Swift condemned the then-president on social media, writing, "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? When the looting starts the shooting starts’???"

COURT REJECTS TRUMP'S REQUEST TO DELAY CIVIL TRIAL OUT OF NEW YORK AG JAMES' INVESTIGATION

And in a post from earlier that year, Swift accused Trump of looking to cheat in the 2020 presidential election. She said, "Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power."

Around the time that Swift had publicly opposed the election of Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., in 2018, Trump quipped, "I'm sure Taylor Swift has nothing, or doesn't know anything about her. And let's say that I like Taylor's music about 25 percent less now, okay?"

A Washington Post column from Friday also tried to stoke the animosity between Taylor, Kelce and Trump.

In a column titled, "If anyone should be worried about Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce, it’s Trump," the outlet’s contributing columnist Rick Reilly wrote, "I want K-Tay to stick for one very good reason: They’re both loathed by right-wingers. She, for openly standing up against Donald Trump and for abortion rights. He, for appearing in coronavirus vaccine ads and taking a knee during the national anthem, the highest-profile White NFL player to do so."

The columnist added, "In fact, if anybody should be worried about K-Tay, it’s Trump. These two have fan bases that are huge and devoted," indicating that the pair could rally millions to vote.

"What if they decided a fun couples thing to do would be to … I don’t know … save democracy?" he wondered. "That might be something even Trump couldn’t shake off."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP