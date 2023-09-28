Court rejects Trump's request to delay civil trial out of New York AG James' investigation

A New York State Appeals Court rejected former President Trump’s request to delay a civil trial stemming from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into his businesses, scheduling the beginning of the trial for early next week.

The non-jury trial, presided over by Judge Arthur Engoron, will begin on Oct. 2 in Manhattan. The former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner is listed among dozens of possible witnesses.

Engoron on Tuesday ruled that Trump and the Trump Organization committed fraud while building his real estate empire by deceiving banks, insurers, and others by overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing financing.

Engoron’s ruling comes after James sued Trump, his children, and the Trump Organization, alleging that Trump "inflated his net worth by billions of dollars" and said his children helped him to do so.

Engoron ordered that some of Trump’s business licenses be rescinded as punishment, making it difficult or impossible for them to do business in New York. The judge said he would continue to have an independent monitor oversee the Trump Organization’s operations.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has said the investigation was politically motivated and a "witch hunt." The former president has argued that his assets are worth far more than what is listed on annual financial statements, and argued the statements have disclaimers.

"I have been unfairly sued by the Trump Hating Democrat Attorney General of New York State, Letitia James, over the false fact that I inflated my Financial Statements in order to borrow money from Banks, etc. The Judge in the case, Arthur F. Engoron, refused to allow this case to go to the ‘Commercial Division,’ where it belongs, because he is a Trump Hater beyond even A.G James who campaigned against me spewing horrible inflammatory statements which are False & Defamatory," Trump posted on his Truth Social Tuesday after Engoron's ruling. "I am not even allowed a Jury!"

Trump went on to say the "facts of this case are simple."

Trump said he's is "worth much more than the numbers shown on my financial statements," and said the judge "didn't even include my most valuable asset, my brand."

Trump also said the banks "were paid back in full, sometimes early, there were no defaults, the banks made money, were represented by the best law firms, & were very ‘happy.’"

"There were no victims!" Trump wrote. "On the front page of the financial statements there is a strong ‘disclaimer clause’ telling all not to rely on these financial statements."

Trump said the disclaimer clause "tells anyone reviewing the data, including financial institutions, to do their own research and analysis —it is a non-reliance clause, and could not be more clear."

"Additionally to my being worth far more than is shown in the ‘fully disclaimed’ financial statements, again, not putting down a value for my biggest asset, brand, the company has hundreds of millions of dollars in cash, and very little debt," Trump said. "It is a great company that has been slandered and maligned by this politically motivated Witch Hunt."

He added: "It is very unfair, and I call for help from the highest Courts in New York State, or the Federal System, to intercede. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!"

Trump was deposed as part of the lawsuit in April for the second time. During that deposition, the former president answered questions. The first deposition took place in August 2022, but Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.