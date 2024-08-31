Trump unleashes on Harris, talking immigration, China in exclusive 'Life, Liberty & Levin' interview

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump unleashed on Vice President Kamala Harris in a wide-ranging interview on Fox News' "Life, Liberty & Levin."

Fox News Channel host Mark Levin sat down with the former President Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss his new book, "Save America," which is set to hit bookstores on Sept. 3.

Trump warned that a Harris presidency would include no fracking in pivotal battlegrounds, like Pennsylvania, saying that the Democratic nominee is a "radical left Marxist."

"I call her comrade Kamala because she is radical left. She's a radical left Marxist. And that's what she is. And she'll destroy our country," he said. "There's not going to be any fracking in Pennsylvania."

"And for her whole life, she fought people like I've never seen anything like it…look at the way she fought Justice Kavanaugh. The viciousness and the violence," he said. "She's a Marxist."

During the interview, Levin asked Trump if he received any note or call from Harris following the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

"Did you get a call or a note, I’m just curious, from Kamala Harris?" Levin asked.

"No. Not that I know of," Trump responded.

The former president noted that he received a phone call from President Biden following the would-be assassination.

Trump discussed the "terrible" mainstream media, reminiscing about his previous debate performance with Biden, which heightened calls for the current president to stop pursuing reelection.

"ABC is probably the worst in terms of fairness. George Flopadopalis… the people they have, they're just terrible… Jonathan. Karl," he said, speaking about his upcoming date with Harris in September. "I had to make a decision, I wanted to, and I like to debate."

"I mean, I guess I've won a lot of debates because otherwise I wouldn't have been president," he said. "I had a lot of debates initially, and the last one with Joe Biden, I think I did a very good job. And, maybe I did too good a job, but he was shielded and sheltered from, you know… here's a man that's in charge of nuclear warfare and stuff. And I don't think he should have been there, but that was a debate, and it was their idea. They wanted to do it. I said, you know, it's early, but I'll do it if you want. What do you want to do? And they gave me CNN. They gave me Jake Tapper, and they gave me Dana Bash, who traditionally you would never do it. You'd never do it with them because they're Trump haters at the highest level. And CNN is a Trump hater."

The former president also weighed in after Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the Biden administration pressured the company to "censor" COVID-19 content during the pandemic and the scandal surrounding Hunter Biden's laptop.

"It just came out today in the New York Post that, Zuckerberg listened to the administration and did everything he could to help them, including hiding the laptop from hell, which is Hunter Biden, which has more stuff in it than even they report now," he said. "But the laptop from hell, they hid the 51 intelligence agents had a lot of different things."

"It would have made a big difference in the election. So that's election cheating right there," he said.

The former president called SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk a "great friend," saying that, despite "loving" electric cars, they are sustainable at this point in time.

"Elon's a great friend of mine. I think he's phenomenal. I love electric cars. I think they're great," Trump told Levin. "But there's a place for them. And then there's a place for gas-propelled cars. And there's a place for hybrids."

"They buy everything, and they have a mandate, but we don't make enough electricity," he said. "So what are they going to do? And who would create this mandate? Where they want to make trucks all electric, but the trucks would have to stop six times to get charged from New York to Los Angeles, as opposed to no times if you have diesel. With diesel, the truck gets lighter and lighter as it goes along. With electric, the battery is so big it would take half the payload."

Harris has recently attempted to flip the script on her previously encouragement of an electric vehicle mandate, recently back tracking her strong support for a mandate.

Trump highlighted the illegal migrant crisis in the U.S., saying that criminals are coming and "destroying our country."

"We have billions of people coming in, but hundreds of thousands of those people are criminals from Venezuela," Trump said. "They take them off the streets of Caracas, and they bring them into our country."

"And then they [Venezuela] announce a crime rate is way down. You know, that's what they've done. Their crime rate is way down now, but they come from Africa, Asia, the Middle East and from South America. And they're destroying our country."

Trump slammed Harris for ignoring the immigration crisis at the recent Democratic National Convention (DNC).

"And when you watch her, like at the convention, oh, everything's just peachy," he said. "But migrant crime is turning out to be a disaster. Many, many people are killed and raped and mugged and everything else. These are tough people, but they let them out of jails."

Trump weighed in on his relationship with China's President Xi Jinping, saying that there has been "no greater critic of China than me."

"I think there is no greater critic of China than me," he said. "But I respected China and I respected President Xi and I had a great relationship with them."

"They took advantage of us. And why shouldn't they? I mean, if we were stupid enough to let them do it, they made hundreds of billions of dollars a year, $507 billion. And most years over that and now it's more, and I had them down to a much smaller," he said. "And I put massive tariffs on them. Nobody got any money from China, but I got hundreds of billions of dollars from China."

Trump said that if he wins November's election that he will have a good relationship with "everybody."

" I think that we will have a good relationship. I'd rather have a good relationship with China," he said. "And I'm saying this, and I hope that President Xi is watching, which he will in one form or another, whether it's watching or he'll be told."

"But I think we'll have a good relationship with China. And I think we'll have a good relationship with everybody," he said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.