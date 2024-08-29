DOD providing Secret Service ‘additional assistance’ in wake of Trump assassination attempt

The Department of Defense (DOD) is offering the U.S. Secret Service "additional assistance" following the attempt on former President Donald Trump's life.

Anthony Guglielmi, U.S. Secret Service chief of communications, said the DOD is providing "additional assistance including logistics, transportation, and communications, through the 2024 campaign season."

Guglielmi said the agency has bolstered its protective operations since the events of July 13 to "ensure the highest levels of safety and security."

"The U.S. Secret Service appreciates the invaluable commitment of our military partners and their continued support as we work together to ensure the highest level of safety for the Presidential and Vice-\ Presidential candidates and their families," Guglielmi continued.

The Secret Service has been under intense scrutiny after a 20-year-old man named Thomas Crooks was able to climb up on the roof of a building with an AR-15 rifle and shoot Trump and others.

It all happened at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, that was crawling with local police and Secret Service.

The stunning lapse in security caused the director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, to resign.

Guglielmi said the Secret Service relies on "federal, state, and local partners to assist with protective operations." He did not provide any further details on how the DOD would be helping the agency.

The DOD said it had no additional information to provide when reached by Fox News Digital.