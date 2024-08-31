MSNBC host rages after seeing polls showing Trump leading, calls Electoral College a ‘suicide pact’

MSNBC host Chris Hayes fumed over new poll results showing former President Trump as the favorite to win the Electoral College and therefore the presidency in November.

On his X account Friday, the "All in With Chris Hayes" anchor blasted recent poll results from famed pollster Nate Silver showing that Harris would most likely beat Trump in the national popular vote if the election were held today, though Trump would win the Electoral College.

"It’s clear as day the Electoral College is, to quote the great Justice Jackson a national suicide pact," Hayes posted.

POLLING GURU CAUTIONS PUBLIC AGAINST OVERRELYING ON POLLS: IN LAST TWO ELECTIONS, ‘THEY UNDERESTIMATED TRUMP’

The media pundit’s statement referenced a quote from Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson, who wrote in 1949 that the Supreme Court "will convert the constitutional Bill of Rights into a suicide pact" if it doesn’t balance its "doctrine logic with a little practical wisdom."

Hayes seemed to be using the quote to suggest that the U.S.’s commitment to deciding presidential elections using the Electoral College system – which progressive Democratic lawmakers believe is obsolete – will needlessly result in the catastrophe of Trump returning to the White House.

The poll Hayes expressed frustration over was Silver’s latest election model, which was shared by finance journalist "Geiger Capital" on X on Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Describing the model, the X account stated, "Just like that… Trump – 52%. Harris – 47%. Trump is now back to being the favorite in Nate Silver’s election model. Harris is favored in the popular vote but an Electoral College underdog. It’s largely due to Pennsylvania (where she passed on Josh Shapiro for VP)."

FOX NEWS POLL: HARRIS CLOSES GAP WITH TRUMP IN SUN BELT STATES

In his post slamming the Electoral College, Hayes said it is "a wildly dangerous institution that undermines democracy but also creates all manner of Rube Goldberg machinery to be attacked by bad actors."

One user replied to Hayes, pointing out that "no states" elect governors based on a similar system. The host responded, adding, "I did a monologue on this and the right went nuts over it because I said *correctly* that if the EC weren't in the constitution it would be blatantly unconstitutional and they were like ‘what a dumb---!’ but this is precisely the point."

Hayes provided a link to his MSNBC segment defending Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., after she was blasted for calling the Electoral College "a scam." During the segment, Hayes ripped the Electoral College as a system as "outdated" and an institution Republicans keep because "they fear deep down that they are in the minority."