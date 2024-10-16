Trump says three nice things about Harris at Univision town hall after she struggled with same question of him

Former President Trump offered compliments to Vice President Kamala Harris at the Univision town hall after she struggled to say three nice things about him during her own town hall last week.

Univision's election special ended on a lighter note Wednesday night when Trump was asked by a Hispanic voter to name "three virtues" about his Democratic rival.

"That's a very hard question," Trump quipped, sparking laughs from the audience. "That's the toughest question. The other ones are easy! I'm not a fan, I'm not a fan. I think she’s harmed our country horribly, horribly — at the border, with inflation, with so many other things."

KAMALA HARRIS AVOIDS QUESTIONS ABOUT BIDEN'S MENTAL DECLINE: ‘JOE BIDEN IS NOT ON THE BALLOT’

"But she seems to have an ability to survive," Trump went on to tell the voter. "Because, you know, she was out of the race, and all of a sudden she’s running for president. That’s a great ability that some people have and some people don’t have."

"She seems to have some pretty longtime friendships… I don’t call that an ability. I call that a good thing," he continued. "And she seems to have a nice way about her. I mean, I like the way, you know, some of her statements, some of her- the way she behaves in a certain way. But in another way, I think it’s very bad for our country, very bad for our country. But she does seem to have some relationships that [are] lasting, and she does seem to be a survivor, because remember, she was the first one out, and all of sudden she’s running for president. And the other 21 people that are running, they’re sitting home watching her on television, right? So that's by far the toughest question I've had today."

KAMALA HARRIS REPEATEDLY PIVOTS TO TRUMP WHEN GRILLED ON IMMIGRATION RECORD IN FOX NEWS INTERVIEW

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

Last week, the same voter asked Harris to name "three virtues" Trump has, which prompted an awkward laugh from the Democratic nominee.

"Let me start with this… Based on a life experience, I know that the vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us," Harris responded. "And part of what pains me is the approach that, frankly, Donald Trump and some others have taken, which is to suggest that it’s us versus them, whoever that may be. And having Americans point fingers at each other, using language that’s about belittling people and calling them names and meant to make them afraid and live in fear. I don’t think that’s healthy for our nation. And I don’t admire that. And, in fact, I’m quite critical of it coming from someone who wants to be President of the United States."

TRUMP PLEDGES TO PROTECT WOMEN'S SPORTS FROM MALE ATHLETES DURING FAUKNER TOWN HALL: ‘WE ABSOLUTELY STOP IT’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After pondering for a moment over the question, Harris then said, "I think Donald Trump loves his family. And I think that’s very important. I think family is one of the most important things that we can prioritize."

"But I don’t really know him, to be honest with you," the vice president continued. "I only met him one time on the debate stage. I’d never met him before, so I don’t really have much more to offer you."