Kamala Harris avoids questions about Biden's mental decline: 'Joe Biden is not on the ballot'

Vice President Kamala Harris was confronted with questions about her knowledge of President Biden's mental decline during her interview Wednesday with Fox News' Bret Baier.

"You told many interviewers that Joe Biden was on his game, that ran around circles on his staff. When did you first notice that President Biden's mental faculties appeared diminished?" Baier asked.

After a brief pause to the question, Harris continued touting Biden's ability in office.

"Joe Biden, I have watched from the Oval Office to the Situation Room, and he has the judgment and the experience to do exactly what he has done in making very important decisions on behalf of the American people," Harris said.

"There were no concerns raised?" Baier followed.

"Bret, Joe Biden is not on the ballot… and Donald Trump is," Harris responded.

The "Special Report" anchor then cited comments made by actor George Clooney, who said in the now-infamous New York Times op-ed that the president wasn't the same Joe Biden he once knew after spending time with him at a fundraiser earlier this year.

"You met with him at least once a week for three-and-a-half years. You didn't have any concerns?" Baier pressed.

"I think the American people have a concern about Donald Trump," Harris responded. "Which is why the people who know him best, including leaders of our national security community have all spoken out, even people who worked for him in the Oval Office, worked with him in the Situation Room and have said he is unfit and dangerous and should never be President of the United States again, including his former vice president, which is why the job was open for him to choose another running mate. So that is a fact. That is a fact."

President Biden's critics have long drawn scrutiny towards his mental acuity throughout his presidency, which was flatly rejected by Democrats and members of the legacy media.

However, that all changed following Biden's disastrous performance in the CNN presidential debate against former President Trump, resulting in his dramatic exit from the 2024 race and the sudden emergence of Harris at the top of the Democratic ticket.