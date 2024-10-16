Trump pledges to protect women's sports from male athletes during Faulkner town hall: 'We absolutely stop it'

Former President Trump vowed to "stop" biological male athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports, while taking questions from female voters in Georgia on Wednesday.

During the exclusive town hall event on Fox News Channel with "Faulkner Focus" host Harris Faulkner, the 2024 Republican presidential candidate was asked by a grandmother of nine how he would protect girls' sports from the inclusion of biological males through transgender policies.

"It's such an easy question. Everybody in the room and you know that — we're not going to let it happen," Trump told the crowd of women.

Trump brought up reports of female athletes who've been injured while playing biological male, transgender athletes, and suggested these athletes have an unfair advantage.

"We stop it. We absolutely stop it. You can't have it. It's a man playing in a [women's] game," he said of the physical differences between men and women.

After Faulkner asked Trump how he would do that, the GOP candidate suggested he would take executive action.

"You just ban it. The president bans it. You just don't let it happen," Trump said, as the audience cheered. "Not a big deal."

During the town hall, Trump also promised to end sanctuary cities, following the murder of nursing student Laken Riley earlier this year.

"We can do things in terms of moving people out. We can move them out of the sanctuary cities. We're going to end all sanctuary cities in the United States, and we're going to go back to normalcy," he told a mother of a University of Georgia student after she pressed him on public safety concerns. "And we're going to have law and order."

Trump also took questions about the economy and abortion from female voters at the town hall event.