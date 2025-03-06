Trump says MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, Rachel Maddow should resign for comments on 13-year-old cancer survivor

President Trump called for MSNBC hosts Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow to resign over their comments about the 13-year-old brain cancer survivor featured in his address to Congress this week.

While taking questions in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump was asked whether Democrats are "out of touch" with the American people after various snap polls showed a majority of viewers approved of his speech.

"I thought it was very embarrassing for the Democrats, what happened the other night," Trump said. "Even CNN ‘Fake News’ said that. They came out and said it. And worse than CNN is ‘MS-DNC,’ which is the worst. And the good news is very few people watch them anymore. They've lost such credibility."

MSNBC HOSTS CALL TRUMP'S COMMENTS ON 13-YEAR-OLD CANCER SURVIVOR IN SPEECH ‘DISGUSTING’ POLITICAL MOVE

He then took aim at the liberal hosts over their comments about Trump surprising DJ Daniel, the young aspiring police officer, by making him an honorary Secret Service agent.

"Frankly, what Nicolle Wallace said - I've never been a fan of hers, and she's not very talented, but I will tell you what she said the other day about the young man is disgraceful. She should be forced to resign," Trump said.

"And Rachel Maddow should be forced to resign. Nobody watches her anyway. I don't know - it's not possible they pay her as much money as I hear. But certainly she's lost all credibility, both of them. But what they said the other day, they should be forced to resign about that young person, who is suffering greatly," he added.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment and Wallace did not respond during her Thursday show.

MSNBC HOST AVOIDS ADDRESSING BACKLASH TO COMMENTS ABOUT 13-YEAR-OLD CANCER SURVIVOR FEATURED IN TRUMP SPEECH

Wallace was slammed for remarks during MSNBC's post-address coverage inexplicably linking the young boy to Jan. 6 and the suicide of Capitol Police officers.

"But I think this was a lesson in finding one thing that you let yourself feel," Wallace said Tuesday night. "And I let myself feel joy about DJ, and I hope he’s alive for another, you know, 95 years, and I hope he lives the life he wants to live. He wants to be a cop. He knows what he wants to do, and maybe when you have childhood cancer, that crystallizes for you."

"I hope he has a long life as a law enforcement officer," she continued. "But I hope he never has to defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump’s supporters, and if he does, I hope he isn’t one of the six who loses his life to suicide, and I hope he isn’t one who has to testify against the people who carried out acts of seditious conspiracy and then lived to see Donald Trump pardon those people."

13-YEAR-OLD CANCER SURVIVOR EARNS STANDING OVATION AS HE BECOMES SECRET SERVICE AGENT DURING TRUMP SPEECH

Maddow called Daniel's inclusion in Trump's speech "disgusting," accusing the president of making a "spectacle" of the young boy's illness as if he had anything to do with his recovery.

"This was in the midst of him praising [the Department of Government Efficiency]," Maddow said. "The DOGE cuts, among other things, have cut off funding for ongoing research into pediatric cancer."

The comments ignited sharp condemnation across social media, even making their way to the White House.

"Last night, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace disgustingly looped in a 13-year-old boy with brain cancer into an attack on the president over Jan. 6," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during Wednesday's press briefing.

"It's sad and frankly pathetic that Democrats and liberals in the legacy media continue to allow their hatred for the president to override their love for our country," Leavitt later added.