Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

Karoline Leavitt calls out Nicolle Wallace over comment on 13-year-old cancer survivor, Trump 'hatred'

Leavitt called the reaction to Trump's address from Democrats and liberal pundits 'sad and frankly pathetic'

Nikolas Lanum By Nikolas Lanum Fox News
Published
close
Karoline Leavitt calls out Nicolle Wallace, 'legacy media' over reaction to Trump's congressional address Video

Karoline Leavitt calls out Nicolle Wallace, 'legacy media' over reaction to Trump's congressional address

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said it is 'sad and frankly pathetic' that Democrats and members of the media put their 'hatred' of President Trump over the American people. 

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called out MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace by name on Wednesday after the left-wing network host criticized President Donald Trump's decision to feature a young cancer survivor in his address to Congress.

DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old cancer survivor, received a standing ovation from a majority of the joint session crowd, although some Democrats were seen on camera sitting at various times while Trump was speaking about the teenager.

Trump explained that Daniel and his dad, who was in the crowd and held his son up at one point during the president's remarks, had been on a "quest" to make his dream of becoming a police officer come true and explained that he has been made an honorary member of local police departments.

REACTIONS ROLL IN AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDRESSES CONGRESS, POLLS SHOW MASSIVE POSITIVE RECEPTION

Karoline Leavitt and Nicolle Wallace slit

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt criticized liberal media figures, including MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, following President Trump's address to Congress. (Andrew Harnik/ Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

"I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States," Trump announced during the speech.

But the gesture did not sit well with Wallace, who attempted to draw a connection between Daniel and the January 6 Capitol riot.

"I hope he has a long life as a law enforcement officer," she said. "But I hope he never has to defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump's supporters, and if he does, I hope he isn't one of the six who loses his life to suicide, and I hope he isn't one who has to testify against the people who carried out acts of seditious conspiracy and then lived to see Donald Trump pardon those people."

WATCH TRUMP'S FULL ADDRESS TO CONGRESS

Cancer survivor DJ Daniel

13-year-old cancer survivor DJ Daniel is honored during President Donald Trump's Joint Address to Congress on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Fox News)

During Wednesday's White House press briefing, Leavitt called Democrats the "party of insanity and hate" before pivoting her attention to members of the liberal media.

"Last night, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace disgustingly looped in a 13-year-old boy with brain cancer into an attack on the president over January 6," she said.

"It's sad and frankly pathetic that Democrats and liberals in the legacy media continue to allow their hatred for the president to override their love for our country," Leavitt later added.

DOUG SCHOEN: BIGGEST WINNER AND MOST LAMENTABLE LOSERS FROM TRUMP'S SPEECH

Karoline Leavitt speaks at White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, on Wednesday, Feb. 5. (AP/Evan Vucci)

Wallace was not the only network figure to chastise Trump for inviting Daniel to the chamber.

"For the record, and this is disgusting, the president made a spectacle out of praising a young man who thus far survived pediatric cancer, as if the president had something to do with that," MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said Tuesday evening in response to Trump's address.

"This was in the midst of him praising [the Department of Government Efficiency]," she continued. "The DOGE cuts, among other things, have cut off funding for ongoing research into pediatric cancer."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report. 

Nikolas Lanum is a reporter for Fox News Digital.