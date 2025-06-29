Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump says his administration could pressure CNN, NYT to give up sources on Iran strike coverage

President Trump called out the press for pushing 'fake news' about the U.S. military strikes

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Trump suggests pressuring reporters on Iran Strike sources Video

Trump suggests pressuring reporters on Iran Strike sources

President Donald Trump said his administration may pressure reporters to reveal their sources on the U.S. military strikes on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures"

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump suggested on Fox News Sunday that reporters will be pressured to reveal their sources on stories about the U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

"Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump about his recent social media post on Thursday that read, "The Democrats are the ones who leaked the information on the PERFECT FLIGHT to the Nuclear Sites in Iran. They should be prosecuted!"

"They should be prosecuted," Trump responded.

When Bartiromo asked how one could find out "who" should be prosecuted, Trump answered that there were ways to find out that he suspects his administration will use soon.

TRUMP, HEGSETH SEETHE AT 'FAKE NEWS' MEDIA FOR DOUBTING US STRIKES OBLITERATED IRANIAN NUCLEAR SITES: 'SCUM'

President Donald Trump on Fox News

President Donald Trump answered questions about the U.S. military strike on Iran's nuclear sites on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."  (Fox News)

"You can find out," Trump said. "If they wanted, they could find out easily. You go up and tell the reporter, ‘National Security, who gave it?’ You have to do that. And I suspect we’ll be doing things like that."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for clarification.

Trump repeatedly criticized the New York Times and CNN for reporting what he called "fake news" about the military strikes, suggesting they did not effectively destroy the country’s nuclear programs.

On Wednesday, CNN published a report claiming the "US military strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities last weekend did not destroy the core components of the country’s nuclear program and likely only set it back by months, according to an early US intelligence assessment that was described by seven people briefed on it."

On Tuesday, the New York Times published an article entitled, "Strike Set Back Iran's Nuclear Program by Only a Few Months, U.S. Report Says." 

TRUMP THRASHES CNN AS ‘GUTLESS LOSERS’ FOR COVERAGE OF US STRIKES ON IRAN

Trump in White House East Room

Trump has attacked the New York Times and CNN as "fake news" for its coverage of the U.S. military strikes on Iran. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"A preliminary classified U.S. report says the American bombing of three nuclear sites in Iran set back the country’s nuclear program by only a few months, according to officials familiar with the findings," the Times reported.

"New York Times and CNN make up a phony story to get some hits," Trump said Wednesday, speaking during the NATO Summit in The Netherlands. "That's the only reason I cared about it. Because those pilots were so brave. I've never seen anything like it. They flew into the hornet's nest, and then they got hurt so badly by what the fake news wrote."

Both CNN and the New York Times have stood by their reporting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Rachel del Guidice contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.