Trump reflects on 'incredible' Queen Elizabeth II as he reviews 'Letters to Trump'

Former President Donald Trump looked back at his friendship with the late Queen Elizabeth II as he highlighted correspondence featured in his new book, "Letters to Trump."

In an interview on "Life, Liberty & Levin," Trump said there wasn't enough time in the sit-down for him to offer a full recollection of his time with the late monarch because it was so memorable.

"I got to know her very well, and you know, I got to know her in her 90s, OK, but she was great," he said.

"This is a woman… 75 years she reigned, and she never made a mistake."

Trump remarked that while the queen was always on-point, she has dealt with "difficulties" within her family.

Trump said Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, was a "nice guy" but that the current monarch's mother was "incredible."

He recounted how the queen reacted when a suspected-intoxicated man scaled Buckingham Palace's walls and intruded into her bedroom while she was asleep.

The queen ultimately confronted Michael Fagan after he reportedly climbed a pipe to the roof of the compound and entered her room. Fagan was later reportedly acquitted of trespassing.

Trump said Elizabeth acted unfazed when the stranger appeared.

"She was talking to him calmly. By the way, I don't know whatever happened to all those security people — with all the guards you have around, this guy somehow snuck [in]," he said.

Trump said when he met the queen in 2019, he was initially told it would be a 15-minute chat, but turned out to be much longer: "She liked it, and I liked it, and we had a great time."

Trump also said he was amazed by how quick and smart the queen was in situations that could prove problematic in the press or elsewhere.

He recounted asking her who her favorite president was, asking specifically about Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan.

He recounted her repeating that she liked them all.

The same way, Trump said Elizabeth would not declare one prime minister to be her favorite, even declining to consider Winston Churchill above all the others she served with.

"They all worked very hard. They loved our country very much. I liked them," Elizabeth reportedly said.

"She was like a steel trap," Trump quipped.

As host Mark Levin noted, the book includes letters from a plethora of other famous names, including people who are now his critics.

One letter Levin cited was that of Lorne Michaels, the creator of "Saturday Night Live."

"He used to be a big fan too," Trump said of the "SNL" showrunner.

Though Trump has hosted it in the past — including a 2004 occasion when he hawked a faux New Jersey restaurant, "Donald Trump's House of Wings," to the tune of a Pointer Sisters song with several cast members dressed as hatching chicks — the program has lambasted him since entering politics.