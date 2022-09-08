Expand / Collapse search
British Royals
Published

Trump says Queen Elizabeth II 'will be very proud of King Charles III'

King Charles III immediately ascended to the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Paul Best | Fox News
Former President Donald Trump said that King Charles III will be a "Great and Wonderful King" after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday. 

Charles, 73, is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and immediately ascended to the kingship after her death, though his coronation might not take place for months. 

"King Charles III, who I have gotten to know well, will be a Great and Wonderful King. He dearly loves the United Kingdom and all that it represents to the World. He will prove to be an inspiration to everyone. Queen Elizabeth has been, and will be from above, very proud of King Charles III," Trump said on Truth Social. 

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump meet with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, ahead of the NATO alliance summit, at Clarence House, in London, Britain December 3, 2019. 

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump meet with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, ahead of the NATO alliance summit, at Clarence House, in London, Britain December 3, 2019.  (Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS)

Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, greeted Trump at Buckingham Palace in an elaborate arrival ceremony three years ago. 

CHARLES BECOMES KING OF ENGLAND AFTER DEATH OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II

Trump also paid his respects to the Queen, writing that her "historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain."

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II raised a glass with US President Donald Trump during a state banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II raised a glass with US President Donald Trump during a state banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019. (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

"She will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women," Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

"Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor."

Queen Elizabeth II, England's longest reigning British monarch, died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

