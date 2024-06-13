Trump predicts there's a '10% chance' CNN will be fair to him at first presidential debate

Former President Trump expressed a glimmer of optimism that CNN "might" be fair to him at the first presidential debate, before specifying there's a "good 10% chance" of that happening.

Appearing on Thursday's installment of Logan Paul's "IMPAULSIVE" podcast, Trump was asked about the June 27 political showdown he agreed to participate in with President Biden, repeatedly insisting Biden and his campaign didn't actually want the debate to happen and were shocked when he agreed to it.

"Fake [Jake] Tapper and lots of other people that were involved on CNN, [the Biden campaign] wanted to be seated, which I didn't like. I said we should stand and I think we won that point," Trump said. "But I would have agreed to whatever I had agreed to because they didn't want to do it. They thought that I wouldn't do it because it's CNN, but I've done plenty of CNN. I did a town hall not so long ago with CNN that worked out well. But I think they’ll be fair. I think they’re gonna try to be fair. As fair as they can be."

"But I think that it’s important for there to be a debate. So [the Biden campaign] said, ‘You want to debate?’ 'Yep, I'll accept. You don't even have to tell me.' Then they said CNN, they said the different people that are involved, but let's see what happens. I used to get along with [debate moderator] Jake Tapper. We'll see what happens, but it doesn't matter. Whatever it is, it is," Trump continued.

"That sentiment that CNN might be fair to you is a bit of a departure from your normal hardline stance," co-host Mike Majlak reacted.

"They might be [fair]," Trump said. "I'd say a good 10% chance."

"Do you think that you're starting to come around or soften your views on some of the networks that you may have not gotten along with in the past?" Majlak asked.

"No, they're fake news. They're so bad," Trump responded.

The presumptive GOP nominee then recalled the CNN town hall he participated in last year with anchor Kaitlan Collins.

"I really thought they were gonna go maybe sort of in the middle. But I was wrong… As I'm getting on and I'm hearing the way I'm being announced. They said, ‘Hey, these people are playing hardball,’" Trump said.

Trump was also asked whether he was "surprised" by Biden's decision to go "face to face" with him in a debate, to which he responded, "A little bit."

"They didn't want to do it. They thought I'd turn CNN down. Look, CNN is the enemy and they thought I was going to turn CNN and Tapper [down]," Trump said.

He went on to take another swipe at Tapper for cutting away from his victory speech in January following the New Hampshire primary.

"They're waiting for the nomination for months and months. I got it in the quickest fashion. Nobody's ever gotten a nomination so quickly. And I'm making my nomination speech and they refuse to put it [on]," Trump said. "They're covering it for months and months. Now I'm actually making my speech. I mean, this is the big night. I won the nomination, and they refuse to put it on. These are people that don't like Trump, but it's okay because I think it's important to have a debate or a number of debates actually."

A CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital that details of the debate rules and format will be released as the debate gets closer and did not comment further.

The presidential debates were scheduled last month after Biden publicly challenged Trump to debate him in June and September, which Trump quickly accepted.

The first debate on June 27 will be co-moderated by Tapper and his CNN colleague Dana Bash. The second debate hosted by ABC will be held Sept. 10 and moderated by anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis.