Liberal media outlets including MSNBC and CNN cut off former President Trump's victory speech in New Hampshire with fact-checkers and commentary, similar to their coverage of his win in Iowa. On "Outnumbered" Wednesday, former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon argued the strategy is "feeding" right into Trump's power.

BIDEN CHALLENGER DEAN PHILLIPS ATTENDS NEW HAMPSHIRE TRUMP RALLY, DESCRIBES ‘HOSPITABLE, KIND’ WELCOME

TUDOR DIXON: I personally sort of love this approach because I see them doing this, and I think any time you ban someone from seeing something, they want to see it more. They get more excited. And Trump has a unique political movement that is more old school, where people are passing pamphlets and talking, so that makes them even more likely to say to their neighbor, hey, have you seen what they're doing to him? There's something up with this. Why do they want to hide him from us? And so I think it gives him power. I think they're feeding right into him, and they don't even realize it. It makes me sort of sit back and chuckle at how silly they are.

After former President Trump won a decisive and historic victory in Iowa, MSNBC refused to air former President Trump's victory speech.

Rachel Maddow told MSNBC viewers that the channel couldn't air "lies" when explaining the decision to skip Trump’s speech. The liberal anchor insisted the decision was "not out of spite" but that airing Trump's "untrue" statements live on television hurts MSNBC's brand.

MSNBC wasn’t the only network to object to Trump’s speech, as CNN host Jake Tapper interrupted the former president to accuse him of spouting "anti-immigrant rhetoric."

In similar fashion, MSNBC did not air Trump's full remarks after his victory in the New Hampshire primary. The outlet also included live fact checks from Maddow. CNN's Jake Tapper also cut off the GOP frontrunner's speech and included his own fact-checker.

Fox News' David Rutz and Brian Flood contributed to this report.