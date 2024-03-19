CNN anchor invokes Nazi Germany, blasts Trump's 'antisemitic and incredibly dangerous' remarks on Jewish Dems

CNN anchor Dana Bash torched former President Trump over what she called "antisemitic and incredibly dangerous" rhetoric towards Jewish people who vote for Democrats, even saying, "It was used in Nazi Germany."

Trump unleashed during an interview on "America First with Sebastian Gorka" when he was asked why Democrats "hate Bibi Netanyahu" following Sen. Chuck Schumer's, D-N.Y., speech calling for the ousting of the Israeli prime minister.

"I actually think they hate Israel," Trump responded Monday. "I think they hate Israel and the Democrat Party hates Israel… Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion. They hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed."

On Tuesday's installment of "Inside Politics," Bash took aim at the GOP frontrunner.

"Now, to comments that are antisemitic and incredibly dangerous," Bash began the segment before playing a clip of Trump's comments.

"Let’s recognize this comment for what it is: a longstanding antisemitic trope that the true allegiance for Jews is to their religion rather than their country. It was used in Nazi Germany to justify the arrests, persecutions, and mass killings that attempted extermination of the Jewish people. And Trump has been pushing this trope for years," Bash later told viewers before citing similar comments Trump has made in the past.

The CNN anchor later tied Trump's comments to the huge spike in antisemitic incidents since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israel during her interview with Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt.

"You are the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. It’s personal, but it’s personal for certain- for all Jews, I think," Bash told Balint. "How do people who are predisposed to hating Jews perceive and take comments like what we just heard from Donald Trump?"

"Oh, it just plays into the narrative that they’ve heard subliminally and overtly their entire lives," Balint responded."So, the trope of the Jew that can’t be trusted, the disloyal Jew has been with us for hundreds of years. So when he does this, again, normalizes it for everyone and says, ‘See, a former president is even speaking this, so there must be some kernel of truth in it.’ And, ultimately, we know that he is lashing out at American Jewry because they know they can see through him. Seventy percent of American Jews voted for Biden in 2020. That is ultimately what this is about."

Trump joined several Republicans who blasted Schumer's speech from the Senate floor last Thursday calling for Israel to hold an election to remove Netanyahu from office.

"I have known Prime Minister Netanyahu for a long time. While we have vehemently disagreed on many occasions, I will always respect his extraordinary bravery for Israel on the battlefield as a younger man. I believe in his heart his highest priority is the security of Israel. However, I also believe Prime Minister Netanyahu has lost his way by allowing his political survival to take precedence over the best interests of Israel," Schumer said.

Schumer's comments came as President Biden continues to face backlash from the progressive base who accuse him of being too pro-Israel, with many of them threatening to withhold their votes in key battleground states like Michigan.