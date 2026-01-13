Trump mourns 'Great Influencer' Scott Adams after 'Dilbert' creator's death from cancer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump praised cartoonist-turned-conservative influencer Scott Adams after learning of his death on Tuesday.

Adams, known for the white-collar office-humor "Dilbert" comic strip, died at age 68 following a battle with cancer. His ex-wife, Shelly Miles, tearfully announced his passing during a livestream on the "Real Coffee with Scott Adams" YouTube channel.

Trump reacted to Adams' death on Truth Social, writing, "Sadly, the Great Influencer, Scott Adams, has passed away. He was a fantastic guy, who liked and respected me when it wasn’t fashionable to do so. He bravely fought a long battle against a terrible disease. My condolences go out to his family, and all of his many friends and listeners. He will be truly missed. God bless you, Scott!"

"’If you are reading this, things did not go well for me,’" Miles read from Adams' final message to fans, which he wrote on New Year's Day. "’I have a few things to say before I go. My body failed before my brain. I am of sound mind as I write this January 1st, 2026."

"’Next, many of my Christian friends have asked me to find Jesus before I go. I'm not a believer, but I have to admit the risk-reward calculation for doing so looks so attractive to me, so here I go,’" Adams wrote. "’I accept Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior and look forward to spending an eternity with him. The part about me not being a believer should be quite quickly resolved if I wake up in heaven. I won't need any more convincing than that. I hope I'm still qualified for entry.'"

Adams first announced his prostate cancer diagnosis on his show in May, saying he was in pain every day and had been using a walker for months.

"If you're wondering if I'll get better, the answer is no, it will only get worse," he said at the time. "There's only one direction this goes."

Adams stood out for his fervent backing of Trump. He was one of few celebrities to openly predict Trump would be elected president in 2016.

