'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams dies at age 68

"Dilbert" cartoonist Scott Adams has died at the age of 68, his former wife and caregiver announced on his show Tuesday morning.

"He’s not with us anymore," Shelly Miles told listeners.

Adams, who became famous for the "Dilbert" cartoon that satirized cubicle office culture and the frustrations of corporate life, relayed to his fans a final message.

"If you’re reading this, things did not go well for me. I have a few things to say before I go. My body fell before my brain. I am of sound mind as I write this January 1, 2026. If you wonder about any of my choices for my estate, or anything else, please know I am free of any… inappropriate influence of any sort, I promise," Miles said on behalf of Adams.

"Next, many of my Christian friends have asked me to find Jesus before I go. I am not a believer, I have to admit the risk/reward calculation for doing so looks so attractive to me, so here I go," she continued on behalf of Adams. "I accept Jesus Christ as my lord and savior, and look forward to spending an eternity with him. The part about me not being a believer should be quickly resolved if I wake up in Heaven. I won’t need any more convincing than that. I hope I am still qualified for entry."

Miles, who was married to the cartoonist from 2006 to 2014, continued to read the final message from Adams. He explained the "evolution" from cartoonist to author and pundit, noting that he had "enough life lessons" to pass them on.

"I had an amazing life. I gave it everything I had. If I got any benefits from my work, I am asking that you pay it forward as best as you can. That's the legacy I want," Miles said on behalf of Adams. "Be useful, and please know I loved you all to the very end."

Adams was beloved by a legion of fans, and his "Real Coffee with Scott Adams" emerged as required viewing for many. Adam’s 2013 book, "How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big," is considered one of the most successful business books of the century.

Earlier this month, Adams, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, shared a health update on his podcast "Real Coffee with Scott Adams."

"I talked to my radiologist yesterday, and it’s all bad news — the odds of me recovering are essentially zero," he said. "I’ll give you any updates if that changes, but it won’t."

"So there’s no chance that I’ll get my feeling back in my legs, and I’ve got some ongoing heart failure, which is making it difficult to breathe sometimes during the day," the cartoonist continued. "However, you should prepare yourself that January will probably be a month of transition, one way or another."

Adams first announced his prostate cancer diagnosis on his show in May, saying that he was in pain every day and had been using a walker for months.

"If you're wondering if I'll get better, the answer is no, it will only get worse," he said at the time. "There's only one direction this goes."

Adams was a strong supporter of Trump, standing out in the creative class with his fervent backing. He was one of few celebrities to openly predict Trump would be elected president in 2016.

Adams began writing and illustrating the Dilbert comic strip in 1989. The "Dilbert" comic strip was named after its title character struggling to make it up the corporate ladder and often poked fun at office culture with satirical humor and social commentary.

Hundreds of newspapers pulled Dilbert in early 2023, after he made racially charged comments during his show.

He then launched a new, online subscription-based version called "Dilbert Reborn," which he described on his website as "uncensored and spicier."

Fox News Digital’s Stephen Sorace and Greg Norman contributed to this report.