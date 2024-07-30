Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Trump says Melania 'thought the worst had happened' during assassination attempt: 'She can't talk about it'

Trump said it's 'very important' to get to the bottom of what happened on 'The Ingraham Angle'

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Donald Trump: Kamala Harris is far more radical left than Biden Video

Donald Trump: Kamala Harris is far more radical left than Biden

Former President Trump calls out the vice president's campaign and recalls the assassination attempt on his life on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Former first lady Melania Trump was watching when would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire in Butler, Pa., earlier this month, former President Trump revealed Monday.

During an exclusive interview with "The Ingraham Angle," host Laura Ingraham asked Trump what Melania's reaction was to seeing the rally incident unfold on live television.

"She can't really even talk about it. Which is okay, because that means she likes me or she loves me," he said.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: NEW TEXTS SHOW LOCAL POLICE SCRAMBLE TO ASSIST WITH COVERING RALLY

Melania Trump arrives on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention

Melania Trump arrives on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 18, 2024.  (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

"When I went down, she thought the worst had happened because I went down, and I grabbed my [ear] and I saw my hand was loaded up with blood. You see it in slow motion, instant replay," he continued shortly after.

The former president and current Republican nominee was nearly assassinated July 13 when 20-year-old Crooks opened fire at a campaign rally, injuring Trump and attendees and killing firefighter Corey Comperatore as he shielded his family from gunfire.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: BURNING QUESTIONS THAT COULD CRACK THE CASE

Donald Trump gestures while surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures while surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents as he is helped off the stage at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Security breakdowns leading up to the event have come under intense bipartisan scrutiny in the weeks since the incident, leading Congress to grill then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle before she ultimately stepped down from her role.

Trump, mentioning Comperatore during his talk with Ingraham, said that getting to the bottom of what happened is "very important."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump: People who like family will support JD Vance Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.