This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trump assassination attempt: New texts show local police scramble to assist with covering rally

New trove of text messages from day of assassination attempt revealed

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
Trump shooter’s family not alarmed before assassination attempt, FBI says Video

Trump shooter’s family not alarmed before assassination attempt, FBI says

Matthew Crooks was asked on July 29, 2024 whether there were warning signs ahead of the shooting. The FBI said earlier that day that shooter Thomas Crooks' primary social circle was his immediate family. (DWS for Fox News Digital)

New texts between members of Beaver County emergency services in Pennsylvania show just how understaffed they were ahead of a rally for former President Trump earlier this month when a would-be assassin shot him and others, killing a spectator. 

In a discussion between team leaders at the emergency services, who were requested to assist with the rally in nearby Butler County where the event took place, several unnamed people discussed their lack of available workers. 

A screenshot of text messages obtained in the investigation of the July 13 attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

A screenshot of text messages obtained in the investigation of the July 13 attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.  (Obtained by Senator Chuck Grassley )

According to one leader, his team was busy and could not work the rally, remarking that "everyone else is either working, on vacation or hurt," in texts provided to Fox News Digital by the office of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

The senator's office revealed an overview of all records received by Grassley regarding the attempted assassination on Monday. 

Text messages between the team leaders of the Beaver County emergency services unit showed that they were asked to assist Butler County with security for the Trump event only days before the rally. A message was sent to team leaders on July 8, asking who would be available to help for the July 13 event. 

"It is probably going to be a 12 [hour] detail. Right now I am looking for 6 guys available. If absolutely needed we can split the shift," a text to the leaders read. 

At one point, someone said they may tell Butler County, where Trump's rally took place, that the emergency services from Beaver County may need to be "on call" instead. 

This report is developing and will be updated. 

