Trump assassination attempt: New texts show local police scramble to assist with covering rally

New texts between members of Beaver County emergency services in Pennsylvania show just how understaffed they were ahead of a rally for former President Trump earlier this month when a would-be assassin shot him and others, killing a spectator.

In a discussion between team leaders at the emergency services, who were requested to assist with the rally in nearby Butler County where the event took place, several unnamed people discussed their lack of available workers.

According to one leader, his team was busy and could not work the rally, remarking that "everyone else is either working, on vacation or hurt," in texts provided to Fox News Digital by the office of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

The senator's office revealed an overview of all records received by Grassley regarding the attempted assassination on Monday.

Text messages between the team leaders of the Beaver County emergency services unit showed that they were asked to assist Butler County with security for the Trump event only days before the rally. A message was sent to team leaders on July 8, asking who would be available to help for the July 13 event.

"It is probably going to be a 12 [hour] detail. Right now I am looking for 6 guys available. If absolutely needed we can split the shift," a text to the leaders read.

At one point, someone said they may tell Butler County, where Trump's rally took place, that the emergency services from Beaver County may need to be "on call" instead.

This report is developing and will be updated.