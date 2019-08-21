Jesse Watters: Trump conducting the media like an orchestra

When President Trump takes questions on his walks to Marine One before a trip, he appears to be conducting the press like a "maestro," according to Jesse Watters.

The president was about to depart for Kentucky to speak at an AMVETS convention on Wednesday when he once again played the press like an orchestra, Watters claimed on "The Five."

"When he does this walk to Marine One, this is the way he kind of conducts the orchestra," he said, pointing as he spoke. "No. Shut up. Stop with the asinine questions."

"He kind of glides down the row and he conducts the press like a maestro. It's a brilliant performance."

TRUMP OFFERS BACKHANDED COMPLIMENT TO CNN, LABELS IT 'MORE CREDIBLE' THAN NBC NEWS

In addition, Watters said Trump's custom of taking questions in this format instead of the conventional White House briefing disallows reporters looking for publicity to have their moment.

"It removes the faces of the preening media reporters from the television... so they don't get to stand up and really get their face on camera, and that shuts them down so they can't pose," he said.

During Wednesday's press availability, Trump criticized the assembled media.

He claimed NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander's line of questioning shows why the network has "less credibility" than CNN.

The president also said he believed The New York Times has "totally lost credibility."

"The fake news, of which many of you are members, is trying to convince the public to have a recession," Trump fumed at one point.

Watters added the president has been able to drive a "wedge" between the majority of Democrats and "the Squad" through his comments to the media about Reps. Rashida Tlaib's, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar's, D-Minn, position on Israel.