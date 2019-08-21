Trump offers backhanded compliment to CNN, labels it ‘more credible’ than NBC News

President Trump slammed NBC News and The New York Times on Wednesday, even offering a rare-yet-backhanded compliment to CNN in the process.

Trump took questions from reporters for over 30 minutes outside the White House and got frustrated with NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander for asking about 2020 Democratic hopeful Joe Biden.

“This guy is the most biased reporter," the president said. "NBC, you know I made a lot of money for NBC with ‘The Apprentice’ and I used to like them but they are the most biased. Peter is such a biased… you should be able to ask a question in a better way. You are so obviously biased.”

Trump said that the public “has no confidence in the media” because of biased reporters.

“NBC News has less credibility, in my opinion… than CNN. I think CNN has more credibility than NBC News,” Trump said.

NBC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The president then noticed a CNN reporter, Kaitlan Colins, who was at the gaggle.

“Did you hear what I said? I said you have more credibility than this guy,” Trump said while pointing back to Alexander. “And that’s not saying much… because I don’t think you have very much credibility.”

Trump has frequently criticized CNN, labeling the network “fake news” and regularly mocking its decline in viewership.

“I will tell you this, NBC, I think, has less credibility than CNN. That’s not saying much but that’s the way I feel,” Trump said.

Trump also slammed the press for using images of Obama-era border facilities and attributing them to the current administration. He also said The New York Times has “totally lost credibility” and is now a “totally dishonest newspaper.”

“It’s a paper that really has lost tremendous credibility,” he added before predicting the Times would go out of business in the near future.

“New York Times doesn’t like to write the truth,” Trump said.