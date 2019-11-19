Obama's former doctor claims Trump could have 'neurological issues' following hospital visit

President Trump has unresolved "neurological issues" and was most likely dealing with an urgent problem when he went to Walter Reed National Medical Center Saturday, President Obama's former physician speculated in a CNN interview Monday.

The White House said Trump was undergoing tests as part of his annual physical, but the appointment did not appear on his public schedule, as it had last year.

"Absolute nonsense. You don’t take a part of your physical one time and then a month or two later take another part of your physical," Dr. David Scheiner told CNN's Erin Burnett.

"I never heard of anything like that. And also, his physical for the kinds of things he needs, the whole thing could have been done at the White House.

He added, "I think he had what I would call, not an emergency necessarily, but an urgency. Something went wrong. Now maybe he had chest pain. Maybe he had some neurologic — I think he is someone who has some neurological issues which no one has ever really addressed."

TRUMP UNDERGOES TESTS AT WALTER REED AS PART OF ANNUAL PHYSICAL, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

Trump tweeted about the appointment on Sunday and claimed he was visiting a young man who was undergoing surgery, while also beginning the first phase of his yearly physical assessment.

"Visited a great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Center," Trump tweeted. "Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world. Also began phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year."

Scheiner, who served as former President Obama's personal physician from 1987 until 2008, theorized that Trump had medical issues that his doctor couldn't handle, so he turned Trump over to the specialists at Water Reed.

"His physician is not an internist, as is usually the case in primary care. His physician is a trained ER physician," Scheiner noted.

In a statement released by the White House Monday, Navy Commander Sean Conley of Walter Reed Medical Center called the examination "routine."

“Despite some of the speculation, the President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues. Specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurological evaluations," the statement read.