Tammy Bruce on the left going after Elise Stefanik: Women who don't conform are condemned

The political left has risen up to shame Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik for speaking out during the Trump impeachment hearings, in an effort to force women to conform to a liberal way of thinking, said Tammy Burce on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

Stefanik, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, made headlines for her pointed questions during Friday's hearings and for getting into a tense verbal exchange with committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Bruce said the upstate New York lawmaker is being castigated for speaking her mind and for not embracing the left's narrative about the Ukraine whistleblower and impeachment.

"Ms. Stefanik who is not conforming, who is standing up, who is being powerful, is condemned," she said. "And that is the messaging we saw... with the [Justice Brett] Kavanaugh hearings. This is a virtual -- it's essentially the same template. And that's my argument -- is women who are standing up, doing their job are condemned, if they do not conform or comply.

TRUMP PRAISES REP. STEFANIK AFTER YOVANOVITCH HEARING: 'A NEW REPUBLICAN STAR IS BORN'

"And the inference is... that they're weak or they're not being ladies or they're not behaving properly," Bruce continued. "That's the problem with the Democrats."

Bruce accused Democrats of being hypocritical for preaching female independence while continuing to shame and abuse those who don't support their narrative.

"The Democrats we see time and again, infantilizing women, elevating women who conform and who present themselves through being intimidated... and then condemning women who don't fall in line," she said earlier in the segment.

The 35-year-old Stefanik received praise from President Trump for her outspoken demeanor, as he called her a rising star within the GOP.

"A new Republican Star is born. Great going @EliseStefanik!" he tweeted Sunday.