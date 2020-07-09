White House spokesman rebuffs James Carville's claim that Biden would 'trounce' POTUS in debate

Trump campaign press secretary Hogan Gidley argued on Thursday that former Vice President Joe Biden's gaffes would make him an easy match for President Trump in upcoming debates.

Gidley was responding to Democratic strategist James Carville, who claimed that Biden would "trounce" Trump in a debate.

"Of course Biden wants to debate Trump," Carville said during an appearance on MSNBC. "Trump is a doofus-dolt, alright? Biden debated Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders ... Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar."

"Well, I love the fact that James Carville would point to the past debates of Joe Biden," Gidley responded on "America's Newsroom."

JAMES CARVILLE: TRUMP HAS 'ZERO CHANCE' OF BEING RE-ELECTED, 'MORE LIKELY NOT TO RUN AT ALL'

"Let's be clear that's why he was last in all of the polls during the debates – it was only South Carolina that saved him. When you're on the debate stage, you can't reach out like Joe Biden has done so many times and say 'please, please, bring me my documents – I need to read off of the fact sheet that my staff has given me,'" he added.

In early primary contests, Biden fell behind candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. However, Biden consistently took one of the top spots in public opinion polling to determine who Democratic voters favored for the nomination.

Gidley predicted that Biden would make odd comments, recalling an anecdote from Biden last year about his leg hair.

Trump "obviously" benefits the most from a debate with Biden, Gidley said.

"How many gaffes has Joe Biden had in the last little bit? Just during this campaign alone. Forget the 50 years of politics that he's been involved with – he's a gaffe machine," Gidley said.