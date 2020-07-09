Dr. Oz assesses ranking of COVID-19 risk factors: How to make wise decisions for your family

Dr. Mehmet Oz said on Thursday that he loves the fact that the Texas Medical Association and other groups are releasing information on which activities are riskiest for potentially contracting coronavirus.

“It treats us like adults,” the host of the "Dr. Oz Show" told “Fox & Friends.”

“This is a movement that we’re starting to see now by medical groups. Physicians have a civic responsibility to speak out on things that matter to society. Last week, the American Pediatrics Academy spoke bravely about what they think is best for our kids. They filtered out all the politics, all the special interest groups to see what’s in it for the kids to go back to school,” Oz said.

With the coronavirus spiking in a number of states, a group of Texas doctors has released a ranked list on how risky certain activities are when it comes to contracting COVID-19.

The Texas Medical Association’s COVID-19 Task Force and Committee on Infectious Diseases ranked 37 activities on a scale of 1-10.

Opening the mail? The lowest risk activity, with a score of 1. Going to a bar? High risk – scoring a 9.

The group’s president, Dr. Diana Fite, has been urging residents to maintain good handwashing hygiene, avoid going out as often as possible, follow social distancing guidelines, and wear face masks in public.

Oz said that the Texas Medical Association is arguably the nation’s most powerful medical group.

“They had all of their members, they had them rank these 37 activities, and the committee said it ranked based on a couple of things,” Oz said.

“If you look at these lists that were created by the Texas Medical Association and we’ll see others coming forward. You can start to make wise decisions for the betterment of your family and yourself without ever having to take everything that was thrown at you as a mandate."