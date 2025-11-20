Trump demands 'bum' Jimmy Kimmel be thrown off the air

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump demanded ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel be taken off the air on Thursday.

In an early-morning Truth Social post, Trump criticized Kimmel, saying he has "no talent" and questioned why ABC and its affiliates still air the comedian’s show.

"Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air? Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!," Trump wrote.

Trump’s post came hours after a "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" monologue Thursday night, in which the comedian mocked Trump over his alleged ties to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Thank you for joining us here at our home quarters here in Hollywood, where we are following the — carefully following the path of hurricane Epstein right now," Kimmel said at the top of the show.

"It is a category 5. It’s expected to make landfall sometime very soon. We are now one step closer to answering the question: what did the president know, and how old were these women when he knew it?"

After joking about Trump’s alleged connection to Epstein, Kimmel also criticized the president’s dinner with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House earlier this week.

"And with all this going on, they had a murderer for dinner at the White House last night. Trump hosted a black-tie gala for the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman," he said.

Kimmel continued. "So naturally, Trump had a big, fancy dinner for him. All the best people were there, including Trump, the evil prince, JD Vance, Pete Hegseth, even Stephen Miller shows up, which is unusual, since he rarely feeds outside his terrarium. Elon Musk was there. An alumni dinner for the legion of doom."

Kimmel’s show was temporarily suspended by ABC and Disney in September after the host speculated that conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin might be a Trump supporter.

Kimmel made the comments despite FBI officials and Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox at the time saying the shooter held a "leftist ideology" and was increasingly radicalized in recent years.

Trump slammed Kimmel’s network in an exchange with ABC News reporter Mary Bruce in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

After Bruce asked Trump why he hadn’t ordered the release of the Epstein files, the president said ABC News’ broadcast license should be revoked.

"I think the license should be taken away from ABC because your news is so fake. And it’s so wrong. And we have a great commissioner, a chairman who should look at that," Trump said, accusing the outlet of bias against him.

Kimmel's reps did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Fox News Digital also reached out to ABC's parent company, Disney.