Trump erupts on ABC reporter over Epstein questions, suggests yanking network license

President Donald Trump erupted on an ABC reporter on Monday after she pressed him on issues involving Saudi Arabia and Jeffrey Epstein, as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman looked on in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

Trump accused ABC's Mary Bruce of peddling "fake" news and even suggested the Federal Communications Commission should revoke the network’s broadcast license.

"It’s not the question that I mind. It’s your attitude. I think you are a terrible reporter. It’s the way you ask these questions," Trump said at the White House, after Bruce asked why Trump didn't just order the release of the Epstein files himself.

Earlier, Bruce had asked about the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, for which U.S. intelligence says the Saudi leader bears responsibility. When Trump learned Bruce was with ABC, he said, "fake news."

"You start off with a man who is highly respected, asking him a horrible, insubordinate and just a terrible question," Trump said.

In Trump’s response, he touched on the latest release of documents pertaining to Epstein. Trump insisted to Bruce that he had "nothing to do with" the convicted sex offender, whom he called a "sick pervert" he kicked out of his club many years ago.

Trump then invoked the names of several Democrats and public figures he claims were close to Epstein, saying they were with him "every single night, every single weekend."

"All these guys were friends of his. You don't even talk about those people. You just keep going on the Epstein files," Trump said, naming people like former President Bill Clinton and Lawrence Summers. Clinton has denied any knowledge of Epstein's wrongdoing, while Summers announced this week he was stepping back from public life after released emails showed extensive exchanges between him and Epstein.

Trump also suggested Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr should consider removing ABC’s broadcast license.

"I think the license should be taken away from ABC because your news is so fake. And it’s so wrong. And we have a great commissioner, a chairman who should look at that," Trump said, accusing the outlet of bias against him.

"You're not after the radical left because you're a radical-left network," Trump said. "But I think the way you ask a question with the anger and the meanness is terrible. You ought to go back and learn how to be a reporter. No more questions from you."

Bruce is the network’s chief White House correspondent, and she received some support online after the exchange. CNN commentator David Axelrod accused Trump of throwing a "hissy fit" at her question.

Shortly after the two leaders began taking questions, Bruce directed hers at Trump.

Her questions focused on the Trump family’s business dealings in Saudi Arabia, which the president denies any involvement in. She also asked the Saudi crown prince about the 2018 killing of Khashoggi, for which he has faced accusations of having ordered.