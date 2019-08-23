Trump blasts CNN for 'disgraceful' hiring of ex-FBI official Andrew McCabe

President Trump slammed CNN on Friday night after the network announced that it had hired controversial ex-FBI official Andrew McCabe as a contributor, calling the decision "disgraceful."

McCabe was famously fired by the FBI on March 16, 2018, after a Justice Department inspector general's report found he had repeatedly misstated his involvement in a leak to The Wall Street Journal regarding an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation. The watchdog office referred the matter to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, which has been investigating.

The former FBI deputy director is currently suing the Justice Department and the FBI over his dismissal from the bureau, claiming that the agencies bowed to political pressure from Trump.

CRITICS MOCK CNN FOR HIRING EX-FBI OFFICIAL ANDREW MCCABE: 'WILL ONLY FURTHER PLUNGE THE NETWORK'S CREDIBILITY INTO A BLACK HOLE'

Trump blasted the network on Twitter while retweeting a message by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who also condemned the CNN move.

"Disgraceful!" Trump simply tweeted.

The president then mocked CNN in reaction to a tweet that pointed out that CNN's highest-rated show on Wednesday was "Cuomo Prime Time," which ranked at only No. 27, with around 1 million viewers.

Meanwhile, Fox News dominated the list with four shows in the top five, including "Hannity" and "Tucker Carlson Tonight," both drawing more than 3 million viewers.

"Such a sad and pathetic fall for @CNN and Jeff Z[ucker]!" Trump said about the network and its president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CNN's newest hire was widely panned by media critics and Twitter users.

“His credibility is non-existent," The Hill media reporter Joe Concha told Fox News. "This is truly a disservice to CNN viewers, which will only further plunge the network's credibility into a black hole.”

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.