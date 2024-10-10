Trump calls for CBS to lose its broadcasting license amid '60 Minutes' controversy: 'UNPRECEDENTED SCANDAL!'

Former President Trump took aim at CBS News over the ongoing controversy involving "60 Minutes" editing comments made by Vice President Kamala Harris for its primetime election special.

"A giant Fake News Scam by CBS & 60 Minutes," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Her REAL ANSWER WAS CRAZY, OR DUMB, so they actually REPLACED it with another answer in order to save her or, at least, make her look better. A FAKE NEWS SCAM, which is totally illegal."

"TAKE AWAY THE CBS LICENSE," he continued. "Election Interference. She is a Moron, and the Fake News Media wants to hide that fact. An UNPRECEDENTED SCANDAL!!! The Dems got them to do this and should be forced to concede the Election? WOW!"

CBS ‘60 MINUTES’ AIRS TWO DIFFERENT ANSWERS FROM VP HARRIS TO THE SAME QUESTION

Trump further slammed the liberal network during a speech later in the day to the Detroit Economic Club.

"The other big news is the fraud committed by 60 Minutes and CBS together with the Democrat Party, working together with them, which will go down as the single biggest scandal in broadcast history I predict," Trump said.

HARRIS CAMPAIGN DISTANCES ITSELF FROM ‘60 MINUTES’ EDIT: ‘WE DO NOT CONTROL CBS’S PRODUCTION DECISIONS'

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel released a statement denouncing Trump's call to revoke CBS' broadcasting license.

"While repeated attacks against broadcast stations by the former President may now be familiar, these threats against free speech are serious and should not be ignored," Rosenworcel wrote. "As I’ve said before, the First Amendment is a cornerstone of our democracy. The FCC does not and will not revoke licenses for broadcast stations simply because a political candidate disagrees with or dislikes content or coverage."

CBS News did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The controversy stems from an exchange Harris had with "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker about the Biden administration's relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which was released in full in a preview clip that aired on Sunday's "Face The Nation" but was edited for the primetime special.

Harris was mocked by conservatives for offering a lengthy "word salad" when she was asked why it seemed like Netanyahu wasn’t listening to the United States. However, the vice president’s lengthy answer didn’t make the version that aired on Monday night and a shorter, more focused answer to the same question was shown instead.

"Well Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region," Harris responded in the "Face the Nation" version.

HARRIS' 'WORD SALAD' ANSWER ON ISRAEL ALLIANCE CONFOUNDS SOCIAL MEDIA USERS: 'SOMEONE PLEASE INTERPRET'

Sometimes interviews are edited to save time, but when CBS aired the interview on Monday night, Harris had a different response to the same question.

"We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end," Harris said.

Critics have accused CBS News of aiding the Harris campaign by cleaning up her messy answer for the network's primetime audience.

The Harris campaign insists it had nothing to do with the edit, an aide telling Fox News Digital "We do not control CBS's production decisions and refer questions to CBS."

