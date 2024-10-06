Harris' 'word salad' answer on Israel alliance confounds social media users: 'Someone please interpret'

Vice President Kamala Harris was roasted on social media for a comment on Israel and how she "can’t make any sense at all" in a new viral clip.

Harris gave a rare sit-down interview on CBS’ "60 Minutes" Sunday, where Bill Whitaker asked whether the U.S. has any "sway" over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the war against Hamas continues. Monday marks one year since the brutal terrorist attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.

"The aid that we have given Israel allowed Israel to defend itself against 200 ballistic missiles that were just meant to attack the Israelis and the people of Israel. And when we think about the threat that Hamas, Hezbollah presents, Iran, I think that it is without any question, our imperative to do what we can to allow Israel to defend itself against those kinds of attacks," Harris responded.

She continued, "Now the work we do diplomatically with the leadership of Israel is an ongoing pursuit around making clear our principles, which include the need for humanitarian aid, the need for this war to end, the need for a deal to be done which would release the hostages and create a cease-fire. And we’re not going to stop in terms of putting that pressure on Israel and in the region, including Arab leaders."

The lengthy "word salad" and her inability to commit to Israel as an ally shocked and frustrated several X users after the clip premiered.

"Kamala is asked about Israel, can’t make any sense at all. Kamala is like a running team that’s behind that can’t throw the ball. After hiding her for months, they are now panicking and doing interviews everywhere. But that’s going to get her behind more," Outkick founder Clay Travis, a supporter of former President Trump, wrote.

Former ESPN anchor Sage Steele asked, "Someone please interpret what she just said here…"

"People talk this way when they have absolutely nothing substantive to say because they know next to nothing about the subject at hand," Federalist senior editor John Daniel Davidson said.

"Shocking," Fox News host Mark Levin exclaimed.

Comedian Tim Young commented, "60 minutes asked Kamala if Netanyahu even listens to us after we give Israel weapons and money. Kamala replies with a pile of word salad. It would be easier if she just said that no world leader respects or listens to her even after we hand out money."

"This is the real Kamala. And she’s no friend of Israel," California Rep. Darrell Issa wrote.

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik wrote, "Israel is taking out Iranian-backed terrorists across the Middle East, making the world safer for Israel and the United States yet Kamala Harris refuses to say that Prime Minister Netanyahu is a strong ally to America. Kamala Harris is unfit to be the President of the United States."

During the interview, Harris dodged repeated questions from Whitaker over her support for Israel.

Whitaker asked, "Do we have a real close ally in Prime Minister Netanyahu?"

"I think with all due respect, the better question is do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people, and the answer to that question is yes," Harris responded.

Harris was also criticized last month for providing scant details about whether she would change her policies on Israel as president.

"We need to get this deal done, and we need to get it done immediately," she responded when asked by the National Association of Black Journalists, referring to getting hostages home. "And that is my position and that is my policy."

