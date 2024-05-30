Republicans react to historic Trump trial verdict: 'Dark day for America'

Republican lawmakers slammed the New York v. Trump verdict Thursday afternoon as "corrupt and rigged" after the former president was found guilty on all 34 charges brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"Today is a shameful day in American history," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said in a statement. "Democrats cheered as they convicted the leader of the opposing party on ridiculous charges, predicated on the testimony of a disbarred, convicted felon. This was a purely political exercise, not a legal one. The weaponization of our justice system has been a hallmark of the Biden Administration, and the decision today is further evidence that Democrats will stop at nothing to silence dissent and crush their political opponents. The American people see this as lawfare, and they know it is wrong – and dangerous. President Trump will rightfully appeal this absurd verdict – and he WILL WIN!"

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said the outcome of the verdict is "a complete travesty that makes a mockery of our system of justice."

"A political show trial conducted by an openly pro-Biden judge whose daughter makes money off the case, a jury from the most liberal county in America, absurd and ridiculous charges and outrageous jury instructions that guaranteed guilty verdicts Biden and the Trump deranged left will stop at nothing to remain in power," he said.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, also released the following statement on New York v. Trump verdict:



"The verdict is a travesty of justice. The Manhattan kangaroo court shows what happens when our justice system is weaponized by partisan prosecutors in front of a biased judge with an unfair process, designed to keep President Trump off the campaign trail and avoid bringing attention to President Biden’s failing radical policies. Americans see through Democrats' lawfare tactics and know President Trump will be vindicated on appeal."

Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and John Cornyn, R-Texas – who are both running to replace Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as Senate GOP leader – also released statements shortly after the verdict. Scott called it a "sham trial" and the "clearest example we've ever seen of election interference."

Cornyn said the trial "is a disgrace" that should've never taken place.

"Now more than ever, we need to rally around @realdonaldtrump, take back the White House and Senate, and get this country back on track. The real verdict will be Election Day," Cornyn said on X.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said the "verdict, like the case itself, is a travesty of justice."

"The nakedly partisan judge biased the trial at every turn, from allowing an unconstitutional indictment in the first place to excluding key evidence to rigging the jury instructions. The American people will see right through Joe Biden and the Democrats’ weaponization of the legal system," he wrote on X.

GOP lawmakers in both chambers have rallied behind Trump and called for their colleagues to endorse the former president in the November election. Over 100 House Republicans and over two dozen Senate Republicans – including the Senate GOP Conference – endorsed Trump.

Staunch Trump ally, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said in a statement that the American people "will see through" the "pure election interference."

Chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said everything about the Trump trial "has been partisan."

"Today's verdict is no different. In America, our elections are decided at the voting booth not in courtrooms. I stand with President Trump and he needs our help to send a loud message in November."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, lamented on X that it is "a dark day for America," following the case's verdict.

"This entire trial has been a sham, and it is nothing more than political persecution. The only reason they prosecuted Donald Trump is because Democrats are terrified that he will win reelection."

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said the American justice system is "corrupt and rigged" under President Biden in a statement Thursday.

"I fully support President Trump appealing this decision and look forward to the New York Court of Appeals delivering justice and overturning this verdict. The facts are clear: this was a zombie case brought forward by Joe Biden’s allies in a desperate attempt to save Biden’s failing campaign and the verdict hinged on the testimony of a convicted felon who was disbarred for lying," she said.

"How long can our Republic survive once partisans have taken over the judicial process? This verdict will tragically undermine Americans’ confidence in impartial justice. A sad day for America…," Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., wrote on X.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges stem from a years-long investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office .

The charges are related to alleged payments made to silence Daniels about an alleged 2006 extramarital affair with Trump before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen paid Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, a $130,000 hush money payment ahead of the 2016 presidential election in an effort to keep her silent on allegations of an affair with Trump in 2006.

The payments to Daniels were first revealed in January 2018 in a Wall Street Journal report that said Cohen and Daniels’ lawyer negotiated a nondisclosure agreement to prevent her from publicly discussing the supposed sexual encounter with Trump.

At the time, though, Cohen, Trump, and even Stormy Daniels denied the arrangement.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.