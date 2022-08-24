Trump attorney doesn't believe DOJ had legal basis for raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Trump's attorney Alina Habba says [Trump] was "cooperating" and questioned what the legal basis was for going after the former president while appearing Wednesday's "Hannity."

ALINA HABBA: I don't think that they did get him on any legal issue here. And that was the headline on the Wall Street Journal yesterday, which was dead on accurate. You have to have a legal basis. This is not theatrics. This is our country. This is the Constitution. So what we saw was the trail, as in with the Mueller report that you just discussed, that is that they're hiding DOJ memos.

…

They like to conceal them. They like to redact them. And then when push comes to shove, they pretend that they're doing us a favor when it's not a favor, it's his constitutional right to say that these documents are declassified. He has that right. He doesn't need to ask anybody else. So what is the basis? He was cooperating.

