Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HANNITY
Published

Trump attorney doesn't believe DOJ had legal basis for raid

Habba says Trump was 'cooperating' and says 'you have to have a legal basis'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Trump attorney: I don't think that they did get him on any legal issue here Video

Trump attorney: I don't think that they did get him on any legal issue here

Trump attorney Alina Habba and Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes discuss the credibility crisis the FBI faces on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Trump's attorney Alina Habba says [Trump] was "cooperating" and questioned what the legal basis was for going after the former president while appearing Wednesday's "Hannity."

ALINA HABBA: I don't think that they did get him on any legal issue here. And that was the headline on the Wall Street Journal yesterday, which was dead on accurate. You have to have a legal basis. This is not theatrics. This is our country. This is the Constitution. So what we saw was the trail, as in with the Mueller report that you just discussed, that is that they're hiding DOJ memos

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

They like to conceal them. They like to redact them. And then when push comes to shove, they pretend that they're doing us a favor when it's not a favor, it's his constitutional right to say that these documents are declassified. He has that right. He doesn't need to ask anybody else. So what is the basis? He was cooperating.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: 

Trump attorney speaks out on new developments in Mar-a-Lago raid Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.