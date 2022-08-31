Trudeau slammed after blaming ‘anxiety over climate change’ for ‘rise in threats' to politicians

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During a recent press conference, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pointed to issues like "climate change" and "mental health," when asked why there has been a "rise in threats" against politicians.

The Canadian leader, who spent weeks demonizing truckers protesting his government’s COVID-19 mandates earlier this year, said "climate change," the mentally ill, and economic changes – among other external factors – were to blame for people’s frustration with their governments. A handful of the prime minister's critics noticed that he conveniently left himself out of the blame game.

Prompting Trudeau’s answer, one reporter asked, "What do you think is behind the rise in threats that politicians are facing?" After taking a quick beat to frame the answer, Trudeau sighed and responded, "We’ve been through a lot, as a country, as a world, over these past years."

He then began his list of what’s inspiring the threats, stating, "Obviously the pandemic, increasing anxiety because of climate change, transformations of our economy, um, rise in mental health and addiction problems – particularly with the opioid crisis that has been ravaging communities right across the country."

He continued, claiming, "It’s a lot of pressure for a lot of people and unfortunately, um, there are no easy solutions for all these challenges we’re facing. "

The prime minister laid out what would be needed to ease the tense situation. "It’s gonna take hard work, it’s gonna take people listening to each other, it’s going to take orders of government and delivering for people. It’s a time for responsible leadership."

Trudeau further declared, "It’s time for people to look to assuage fears and angers, to respond with a positive vision of the future. But people are hurting. People are hurting because of all these things we’re going through."

"We need to make sure that the messages that we put forward as a country, and not just political leaders, but community leaders, institutions are focused on supporting each other," he added.

The one moment Trudeau hinted at politicians being a factor came towards the conclusion of his remarks. He stated, "So each of us in positions of authority or power need to make sure that we are not inciting or encouraging anger or frustrations, but actually putting forward concrete, real solutions that are gonna bring people along and allow them to see themselves in the future that the world is creating."

Trudeau has been accused of adding to the anger and frustrations of Canadian people throughout the pandemic by other world leaders.

In March, Croatian Member of European Parliament (MEP) Mislave Kolakusic condemned Trudeau’s governance of his people, saying, "Under your quasi-liberal boot in recent months, we watched how you trample women with horses, how you block the bank accounts of single parents so that they can't even pay their children's education and medicine, that they can't pay utilities, mortgages for their homes."

Alternative for Germany MEP Christine Anderson also slammed Trudeau during his trip, calling him a "disgrace for any democracy."

Conservatives on Twitter berated Trudeau for his recent statement.

"Here’s an easy solution: Vote the little punk out," tweeted conservative actor Mark Pellegrino.

Conservative YouTuber Viva Frei called Trudeau the "Worst person in the history of Canada" in his tweet.

Canadian conservative outlet Rebel News, which shared the clip to Twitter, implied that Trudeau is to blame for the anger directed at him. The news account tweeted, "Trudeau claims the rise in anger toward politicians stems from ‘increasing anxiety because of climate change,’ and states, 'it's a time for responsible leadership.' Do you believe him? See how he squashed a peaceful protest."