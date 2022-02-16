Canadian trucker slams Justin Trudeau's 'totalitarian' moves: He doesn't understand the 'working class'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Canadian trucker slams Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his "totalitarian" leadership after he invoked the Emergencies Act to cut off funding to the "Freedom Convoy" protesting the nationwide vaccine mandate.

ONTARIO PREMIER DOUG FORD ECHOES CANADIAN TRUCKERS' COMPLAINTS: ‘EVERYONE’S DONE WITH THIS'

Jan Groen joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss Trudeau's response to the protests, accusing him of not understanding those who have to work for a living.

"I don't think he understands the working class in general," Groen told co-host Dana Perino. "He hasn't made any efforts to talk to us, he just keeps digging deeper into powers… I don't think he understands people."

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is among the groups pushing back against Trudeau's latest move, claiming his decision is a "threat" to Canada's "democracy" and the country's "civil liberties."

CANADIAN CIVIL LIBERTIES GROUPS RESPOND TO TRUDEAU INVOKING EMERGENCIES ACT

"Governments regularly deal with difficult situations, and do so using powers granted to them by democratically elected representatives. Emergency legislation should not be normalized. It threatens our democracy and our civil liberties," the group said on Twitter.

Groen said the convoy has been successful up to this point.

"100% success would be removal of all the mandates and the vaccine pass. I'd love to see an all-inclusive Canada," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In invoking the Emergencies Act, Trudeau has the power to bar public assembly, freeze protestors' bank accounts, and restrict travel.

"I am not too sure," Groen said when asked what he will do if officials come to his truck to break up the assembly.

"I don't love confrontation," he continued. "I don't like this environment altogether, it's not my scene. I am ready to go home but every time he does something it just kind of it's actually just motivated more people to show up."