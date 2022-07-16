Justin Trudeau’s new haircut draws comparison to Jim Carrey’s 'Dumb and Dumber' look

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Trudeau is changing his look.

On Friday, Trudeau, 50, ditched his long hair for a short cut and clean-shaven face during a children’s visit in Chelsea, Quebec.

The Canadian Prime Minister’s look quickly sparked comparisons online to Jim Carrey’s hairstyle in "Dumb and Dumber."

"I like how Jim Carrey is trending on Twitter Canada because Justin Trudeau got a haircut and folks are saying it looks like Jim’s character from Dumb and Dumber," one Twitter user wrote.

JIM CARREY TEARS INTO ‘SPINELESS’ OSCARS CROWD FOR WILL SMITH OVATION AFTER SLAP: ‘I WAS SICKENED’

Antoher user wrote, "LOL I was wondering why Dumb and Dumber, and Jim Carey were trending."

Carrey stared in the comedy film in 1994. In April, the actor, 60, admitted that he’s "fairly serious" about quitting acting.

"I'm being fairly serious," he told host Access Hollywood about retirement.

"It depends," Carrey said. "If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I'm taking a break."

The "Bruce Almighty" actor explained that he really has enjoyed life outside of the spotlight of his film career. Carrey also noted that he enjoys his art and painting.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough," he said. "I've done enough. I am enough."

Carrey has hinted at retirement in the past, telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 that he "didn't like what was happening" in the industry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just didn't want to be in the business anymore," he said at the time.

"I didn't like what was happening, the corporations taking over and all that. And maybe it's because I felt pulled toward a different type of creative outlet and I really liked the control of painting — of not having a committee in the way telling me what the idea must be to appeal to a four-quadrant whatever."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.