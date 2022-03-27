Canada's Trudeau rebuked by some members of European Parliament for treatment of convoy protesters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with scathing rebuke from some Members of European Parliament (MEP) last week after he delivered a speech to the European Union.

Independent Croatian MEP Mislav Kolakusic accused Trudeau of engaging in "dictatorship of the worst kind" because of how his government treated the peaceful Freedom Convoy in February.

"Under your quasi-liberal boot in recent months," said Kolakusic, "we watched how you trample women with horses, how you block the bank accounts of single parents so that they can't even pay their children's education and medicine, that they can't pay utilities, mortgages for their homes."

Alternative for Germany MEP Christine Anderson also called out Trudeau, calling him "a disgrace for any democracy."

Another Alternative for Germany MEP, Bernhard Zimniok, echoed Anderson, tweeting, "I'm overwhelmed by the support and appreciation of the Canadian people, which means a lot to me! Because of that, I published the speech with English translation. Unfortunately, the interpreter ignored that I mentioned the freezing of 200 bank accounts."

Romanian MEP Cristian Terheș boycotted Trudeau’s speech entirely.

Trudeau has also faced backlash at home for how he responded to the Freedom Convoy.

Video circulated widely on social media in February of police decked out in riot gear cracking down on convoy protesters in Ottawa by arresting them, tear-gassing them, and deploying officers on horseback through the crowds. One woman was reportedly trampled by a horse, according to footage of the incident.

A group of Canadian clergy sent an open letter to Prime Minister Trudeau last month rebuking him for invoking the Emergencies Act to quell the Freedom Convoy and for other actions they described as "tyrannical."

