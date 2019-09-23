Tomi Lahren slams media 'double standard' in coverage of Trudeau's blackface scandal

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren called out the media for an apparent double standard in the coverage of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's blackface scandal, accusing some journalists of holding only Republicans "accountable for their mistakes."

"Both Virginia’s governor and Lieutenant Governor were involved in blackface-related situations and yet, both are still in office," she said, referring to VA Gov. Ralph Northam and VA Attorney General Mark Herring, both of whom were involved in scandals of their own.

Last week, a new picture and video surfaced showing Trudeau wearing blackface, in the third such incident to emerge in 24 hours. One of the photos showed a costumed Trudeau darkened by makeup for an "Arabian Nights" gala he attended in 2001.

"Look, I get that people of all political parties, affiliations, and even countries make mistakes but here’s the thing…seems to me only conservatives have to pay the price," said Lahren.

Lahren pointed to a recent incident involving former "Roseanne," star, Roseanne Barr, who was kicked off her show after sending a series of racist tweets targetting former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

"Just ask Roseanne Barr," said Lahren. "The double standard is so commonplace we might as well accept the 'Liberal privilege.'"

"We will be held to a different standard which is fine. We, unlike the Left, can take accountability."

Lahren also questioned the sincerity of Trudeau's apology last week. During a news conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Thursday, Trudeau said, "I should have understood that then, and I never should have done it."

"Dude, you were almost 30-years-old. Yeah, no duh you should’ve known better," responded Lahren.

She continued, "It’s not like this happened a long time ago before wearing black and brown face was deemed, and widely recognized as totally unacceptable! This happened in 2001."

JOE CONCHA BLASTS MEDIA HYPOCRISY IN TRUDEAU BLACKFACE SCANDAL

Trudeau declined to admit whether there were more related incidents, saying his "privilege gave him a massive blindspot" to the issue.

Lahren blamed Trudeau for his "ignorance," and questioned the sincerity of his "political correctness," pointing to the time he famously called out a woman at a town hall in February for using the term "mankind," instead of "people kind."

CNN'S DON LEMON KNOCKS TRUMP WHILE PRAISING JUSTIN TRUDEAU'S APOLOGY OVER BLACKFACE PHOTO

"I mean come on," said Lahren. "He can apologize all he wants, but to claim he didn’t understand it was racist or insensitive seems a little far-fetched...after all this is the guy who once corrected a woman at a town hall event for using the term “mankind” instead of “people kind,” she said.

"So yeah," she continued, "I find it hard to believe the Prime Minister of Canadian PC culture thought black-face was A-okay."

BLACKFACE DAMAGES TRUDEAU AT POLLS

Despite what Lahren believes to be a pass given to Trudeau by the mainstream media, pollster Frank Graves, of EKOS Research, said polls have shifted significantly following the incident and the gap between Trudeau's campaign and the opposition Conservatives has narrowed, Graves told Reuters.

Graves also said he would release the poll numbers later this week, but told the news outlet that Trudeau’s lead has “evaporated almost overnight.” Another poll has Conservatives in the lead.

