Joe Concha blasts media for Trudeau blackface hypocrisy, says a Republican would face more 'snark'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is geting "a pass" from the mainstream media in reaction to his blackface scandal, The Hill media reporter Joe Concha said Friday.

"It seems that the media is trying to put it behind him," Concha said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"While there is coverage," Concha added, "I don't see the snark and I don't see the sanctimony that I saw that you would see, obviously, with a conservative or Republican in these situations."

CNN'S DON LEMON KNOCKS TRUMP WHILE PRAISING JUSTIN TRUDEAU'S APOLOGY OVER BROWNFACE PHOTO

On Thursday, host Carlson pointed out the media's hypocrisy by comparing the way CNN’s Don Lemon handled the Trudeau story to the way Lemon reacted when former NBC host Megyn Kelly was under fire for blackface comments last year.

Kelly, who worked for Fox News before moving on to NBC, was famously fired for suggesting blackface could sometimes be OK when used for a costume.

Concha agreed with Carlson that Lemon was being hypocrital -- and also blasted NBC for firing Kelly last October.

"They should still be ashamed of what they did to her in that situation," Concha said about NBC, "because it was completely unfair. She was simply making an observation."

Trudeau, who is up for reelection Oct. 21 but now faces uncertainty at the polls because of the scandal, apologized during a news conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Thursday.

Concha said Trudeau is obviously hoping the scandal blows over -- with help from the media.

"It's almost sympathy," Concha said of the media's coverage of Trudeau. "And he's going to play the Ralph Northam playbook at this point. Just let it blow over. And by the weekend we're not going to hear a thing about this moving forward."

