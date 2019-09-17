Roseanne Barr says she was fired for Trump support, talks comedy comeback

Roseanne Barr believes she was fired from her eponymous sitcom revival because of her support for President Donald Trump.

"When it happened it was like I thought I was gonna lose my life. It was devastating and horrible and is unprecedented too that they would do that to me," Barr, 66, told The Daily Mail in an interview released Tuesday.

"It was a perfect storm. That's what I think, just the perfect storm at the perfect time," she told the outlet. "Kind of a little bit too perfect. Sometimes I think, 'Was this orchestrated? The whole thing?'"

ABC canceled the "Roseanne" reboot last May after a tweet where she compared President Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to "Planet of the Apes." She apologized at the time and blamed her remark on Ambien, but the damage was done. ABC launched a spinoff, "The Conners," which killed off Barr's character.

Since then, Barr says she's ditched Ambien — and her former co-stars.

"I've been [Ambien] sober for a year and a half since I got fired," she said. "I haven't used Ambien and my life is really, really so much better and I really would like people to understand that. That's a very powerful drug that does a lot of negative harm to people who use it. I haven't used it since my Ambien tweet and you've got to be real careful. It makes you do whack stuff."

Barr also reiterated her claim that her tweet wasn't the one that got "Roseanne" axed, alleging that co-star Sara Gilbert's tweet calling her remark "abhorrent" was "the tweet that got the show canceled to be honest."

Barr hasn't kept in touch with her former co-stars since she got the boot from ABC, nor does she keep up with "The Conners." She said of Gilbert specifically, "When somebody just doesn't care how their actions affect you, what's there to talk about? There's nothing to talk about."

An outspoken supporter of Trump, Barr thinks her political leanings made her a target for the network despite the massive ratings success of "Roseanne."

"All of Hollywood, they just hate him and they hate those of us who like him. There is no way around it," she said of Trump. "So, yeah, I think they took me off because I liked him and I like him because I'm a Jew and he likes Israel."

In March, Andrew Dice Clay announced that he and Barr would embark on the Mr. and Mrs. America Tour, something Barr says she looks forward to despite getting jitters ahead of their first performances this month.

"I was really nervous ... you know, really nervous," Barr said. "Dice talked me into it. He goes, people are wanting to hear what you have to say. I said, 'I'll do a couple, we'll see how it goes.' I love stand-up comedy and it's just a blast to be able to go do it and have backup in the form of another great comic."