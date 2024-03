Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former federal prosecutor and "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy joined "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday to slam the appearance of "political coordination" between the White House and Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis following bombshell allegations against the attorney prosecuting former President Trump. The former congressman also predicted that the potential removal of Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade from the case would not end Trump's prosecution in Georgia.

TREY GOWDY: I just want people to understand that this is not the way 99.9% of all prosecutors in this country conduct themselves on either side of the aisle. These are politicians masquerading as prosecutors, and it will be the undoing of our justice system. Now, whether or not a judge finds that this is sufficient to disqualify the prosecutors, I'm not sure that helps Trump. I'd rather have two people who don't know what they're doing prosecute me than go find two people who actually do. The larger point is weaponizing our justice system, whether it's the federal or the state level. It will be our undoing. What I'd like to know more about are these meetings between Fani Willis or Nathan Wade and the White House, because that level of political coordination should disgust people of all political ideations.

Fani Willis or Nathan Wade may very well have issues with respect to perjury. They may have issues with candor before the court. They may have Georgia bar issues. The question for President Trump and other co-defendants is whether or not the indictment is legally sufficient. And even if it is not, they're just going to go get another grand jury to indict him. Again, we got to fix the underlying pathology, which is a politicization of our justice system.

An attorney for a co-defendant in the Trump case testified in a Georgia State Senate hearing Wednesday that in February 2023, Willis met with Vice President Harris at the White House, along with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

A White House official said Wednesday that at the February reception held at their residence, the vice president did not get the opportunity to speak directly with the majority of guests, including Willis.

Ashleigh Merchant also testified that Wade's cellphone data shows 1 a.m. trips to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' home prior to his hiring.

Willis last year indicted Trump and 18 co-defendants, including Michael Roman, a GOP political operative, who first filed motions alleging that Willis was having an "improper" affair with Wade, whom she hired to help prosecute the case against Trump.

Roman, who is represented by Merchant, alleged that Willis financially benefited from hiring Wade because of their extra-marital, romantic relationship.

Fox News' Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.