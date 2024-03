Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

There is a new twist in the Fani Willis-Nathan Wade legal saga after a co-chief deputy district attorney for Cobb County claimed key witness Terrence Bradley lied about his knowledge of Willis and Wade's relationship. While there has been no ruling on Willis' disqualification, legal scholar Jonathan Turley questioned on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday why the pair has not "stepped aside" as their legal quagmire worsens "by the day."

FANI WILLIS AND HER TAINTED TEAM SHOULD BE REMOVED FROM TRUMP CASE IN GEORGIA

JONATHAN TURLEY: It was painful to watch. It had that look of a hostage tape, where he was just saying, 'I know nothing, I heard nothing. If I said anything, I didn't mean it.' The problem is that this is getting worse by the day. So this new filing has another attorney, an officer of the court, saying, look, I heard that testimony, and I was shocked because I did hear with absolute clarity, the opposite of what was being stated to the court. And so you have this situation for the judge where you have emails, where there isn't ambiguity. He is very clear that this relationship began before Wade was hired. And now you have this other attorney saying, yeah, that was the same clarity that I heard. So how does the court deal with that? What is very clear is that the continuation of Wade and Willis is undermining their case, undermining their office, and they have put their interests before that of the public. I am quite astonished that they have not stepped aside. They have an independent professional obligation towards their office, obviously to the people of the county. I don't believe that they are shouldering that responsibility regardless of what the court is doing or will do.

Former law firm partner and divorce attorney Terrence Bradley testified under oath last week regarding what he knew about Fulton County, Ga. District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosector Nathan Wade's personal relationship. Bradley took the stand after Judge Scott McAfee determined Bradley couldn't claim attorney-client privilege .

Bradley, when pressed under oath, said he couldn't recall several details and timelines about conversations he had with former client Wade about Wade's romantic relationship with Willis.

Since then, a Cobb County, Ga. prosecutor has challenged Bradley's testimony and has filed a notice of proposed testimony.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-chief deputy district attorney Cindi Lee Yeager made several allegations including that Bradley lied about his knowledge of Willis and Wade's relationship. She also claimed to overhear a phone call between Willis and Bradley in September 2023 where Willis warned the attorney "they are coming after us."

With no ruling yet in the disqualification hearing, the strength and legitimacy of the sweeping racketeering case against former President Trump in Georgia remains in question.

Fox News' Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.