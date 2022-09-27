‘Come On, Man!’: Joe Concha’s new book takes aim at Biden’s ‘no good, very bad presidency,' 'broken' media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Joe Concha’s new book, "Come On, Man! The Truth About Joe Biden’s Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad Presidency," hit retailers on Tuesday, aiming to remind Americans what he says is really going on in the White House.

"As you'll see in the book, Joe Biden isn't a victim of circumstances, but he and his cabinet, his advisors, his handlers, they are masters of self-inflicted wounds to this country," Concha told Fox News Digital.

"And the consequences have been devastating for our wallets, to our 401Ks and deadly for many young Americans dying of opioid overdoses and fentanyl in record numbers," Concha continued. "We have a media that is so broken, and was so hell-bent on getting the last president out of office by any means necessary, including making the jump from journalism to activism in broad daylight, that they didn't bother to look very closely at the man who replaced Donald Trump."

"Come On, Man! The Truth About Joe Biden’s Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad Presidency" doesn’t pull punches with chapters titled "The Man Who Broke the Border," "Everything Is Free If you Wish Hard Enough," "We Were Promised Adults in Charge," "Silver Spoon Biden Fails Upward" and "CNN’s Secret Plan to Support Biden," among others.

"Then there's the chapters devoted to basic competency on basic things. We're experiencing 40-year high inflation. So the solution from this president is to spend trillions, which he said with a straight face, would lower inflation, which literally is the exact opposite of how you solve a problem like this. I mean, any kid with a lemonade stand knows this," Concha said.

Concha also scolded Biden for an influx in crime, arguing Democratic policies "allow violent criminals to go back out into the streets," and treat illegal immigrants "better than we treat our own veterans" before making a bold prediction.

"As I point out in the book, if Republicans can't win with the party in power, putting this country in this bad of shape, they'll never win an election again," Concha said.

Concha, who is used to writing 1,000-word opinion pieces for The Hill and Fox News Digital, had to alter his routine to churn out an entire book in about two months. His wife advised him to change his environment, so Concha regularly left the comfort of his home to work at a local library.

"I found this little nook all the way in the back, and that just became my book home. I went there, kind of like working out, every day for three hours, and I was actually able to finish the book ahead of time, which I couldn’t believe," he said, adding that he’s "already thinking" about penning a second book after enjoying the experience.

The title, "Come On, Man!," uses Biden’s signature catchphrase against him, while the second half, "The Truth About Joe Biden’s Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad Presidency," is a play on the name of a famous children’s book.

"It's a fun title, because I'm not an angry guy, and the book doesn't come across as angry. We have a lot of fun in it, and in the book I come to one very simple and sober conclusion, and that's that Joe Biden is the luckiest man on earth. I mean, he has failed upwards his entire life, except that most people that fail upwards, there's a ceiling. Oh, no. This guy got all the way to the Oval Office," Concha said.

Concha initially wondered if "Come On, Man!" would get lost in the shuffle, because a new book examining the previous administration was released on what felt like a daily basis. But it turned out that "patronizing journalists" who penned dozens of books written about former President Trump when he was in office don’t have the same agenda for Biden.

"My concern was, well, would I be competing for eyeballs with other books written by the same people about Joe Biden, who is, if you look at polling, the worst president of our lifetime," Concha said. "These journalists and White House correspondents, they talk so often about speaking truth to power without fear or favor to party. Turns out that was all [baloney] because I look at the literary landscape, I see 15 books coming out on Donald Trump over the next month or so. You know, the guy not in power. And then I see one book on the current guy in power – mine, and that's it."

Concha is baffled that more books aren’t being written about Biden’s first term, especially when so many of the people who cover the White House would have plenty of material.

"It just ain't happening," Concha said. "So, it appears I'll be finding my niche audience here, which is basically half the country with this book, with no competition to speak of. And believe me, this thing practically wrote itself because going back to the beginning of Joe Biden's adult life, there is more than enough material to work with."

The back cover of "Come On, Man!" features a variety of Biden’s most infamous quotes, which Concha enjoyed picking out because the president has offered so many candidates over the past few years.

"Since I've been covering politics and media throughout the entire, obviously, 2016 campaign and then 2020, I just couldn't believe some of the things I was hearing from this guy," Concha said.

"My favorite one and this is by far the best: ‘No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger, other than in self-defense, and that rarely occurs. And so we have to just change the culture period, and just keep punching at it and punching at it and punching at it,’" Concha said. "What? This person is the 46th President of the United States, after saying things like this? Sure enough, here we are."

"Come On, Man" is available where books are sold.