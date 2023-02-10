Tony Dungy responds to critics of March for Life speech: I'm pro-life and I should be able to say that

Tony Dungy discussed his pro-life views and the power of prayer ahead of the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL Hall of Fame coach joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Friday, where he discussed how his highly decorated football career never stopped him from speaking out about his faith.

After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Dungy said the tragedy brought everyone together in prayer after years of sports no longer encouraging teams and players to do so.

Dungy shared an experience when his team was encouraged not to pray when he was coaching the Chiefs during the 1989-90 season.

"I'm an assistant coach with the Chiefs. There are some players who want to pray on the field after the games, and they got together with their chaplain, and said, Let's do this."

As a result, Dungy said, "We got a memo from National Football League. Don't let that happen. Take your players straight to the locker room. We can't have people praying on the field."

But he said this changed when tragedy struck the league.

When Hamlin collapsed, Dungy said as a result both teams got together and prayer was encouraged.

"We saw a young man's life almost pass away right in front of us, and I think that changed everybody's dynamics."

Dungy, a two-time Super Bowl Champion and Hall of Fame coach, spoke at the 50th annual March for Life in Washington D.C. last month, sparking criticism. One far-left critic accused the NFL and NBC of "coddling [Dungy's] right-wing extremism," while liberal commentator Keith Olbermann called on NBC to fire Dungy from its NFL broadcasts.

"I understand if people [disagree] and everybody can have their opinion, but for me and my family and my house, that's the way I see it, and I think we should be able to say that," he said.

Dungy said the day Roe v. Wade was overturned was a great day for his family and America.

"It was one of the most uplifting things for me that I've ever been a part of, going to that march in Washington for life."

Dungy shared the significance of Saturday's "Super Bowl Breakfast," stressing that there are things in life more important than football and the Super Bowl.

"They know a lot of people are coming to the Super Bowl, we'll get together and come celebrate these two teams that are here. But let's tell you what's really important in life, share the gospel."

"We're going to present the Man of the Year Award named after Bart Starr, who was a great player, two-time MVP of the Super Bowl, but also a great man in his community. And so Kirk Cousins will be honored tomorrow. But it really is an event to bring people together and say this something … a little bit more important than just the game."

Dungy called Cousins, who was selected for the award by players in the league, a "very strong Christian man who does a lot in the community."

