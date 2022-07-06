Tommy Tuberville rips Buttigieg on energy prices, green energy agenda: 'Way out of his league'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., criticized Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's claim that oil and gas companies are the main culprits behind inflation and record-high gas prices. On "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Wednesday, Tuberville argued Buttigieg is joining in the blame game because he has "zero plan" for transitioning America's energy economy to the greener sources favored by the left.

BUTTIGIEG SAYS HE AND BIDEN ARE ‘MAD’ ABOUT SKY-HIGH GAS PRICES, CLAIMS OIL EXECUTIVES ARE ‘HAPPY’

TOMMY TUBERVILLE: This guy's way out of his league, right? You know, I've sat through the last year of nominations of Joe Biden's people that he's put in office. You wouldn't put some of these people in as dogcatcher, it's embarrassing. This guy running our Transportation Department and working with Energy, is this the best we got? If this is the best we got, we are in trouble. But you can't transition the country's energy unless you have a plan. There is zero plan. Nuclear has got to be one of the options that we go to, not just in the near future, but for the long term. And if we don't do this, we're not going to be able to survive as a country or as a world. It's just not going to happen.

