'Seek help:' Tomi Lahren goes after columnist complaining about pro-Trump neighbors who shoveled her snow

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren joined the chorus of critics sounding off at Los Angeles Times columnist Virginia Heffernan over a piece in which she complained about the "aggressive niceness" of her Trump-supporting neighbors and likened them to Nazi sympathizers and Hezbollah for trying to buy her "loyalty" with kindness.

In a column headlined, "What can you do about the Trumpites Next Door?" Heffernan writes that her neighbors "plowed our driveway without being asked and did a great job."

"In essence, this so-called opinion journalist was faced with a moral dilemma she just couldn’t help but share: That after a hefty snowfall, her neighbors--her Trump and law enforcement-supporting neighbors--plowed her driveway without even being asked," Lahren said on Tuesday's episode of Fox Nation's "Final Thoughts."

"Oh, the horror, I know."

At one point in the column, Heffernan questioned how she would be able to "resist demands for unity in the face of this act of aggressive niceness," arguing that "of course, on some level, I realize I owe them thanks — and, man, it really looks like the guy back-dragged the driveway like a pro — but how much thanks?"

Heffernan then claimed that Hezbollah,"the Shiite Islamist political party in Lebanon," have also been known to do favors and "offer protection and hospitality and win loyalty that way." They also "demand devotion to their brutal, us-versus-them anti-Sunni cause," she wrote.

Lahren said Heffernan appears to be "out of her mind" for believing that her neighbors committed an act of kindness with the intent of "trying to manipulate or indebt you."

"She ends her trash column with her best attempt at decency, saying she will maybe possibly give them the blessing of her appreciation if they repent for their audacious and unacceptable support for Donald Trump," Lahren said.

"Lady," she added, "if anyone needs forgiveness, prayers and possibly medication, it’s you, not your neighbors."

Lahren closed by urging Heffernan to "seek help," adding "I am embarrassed for you and the LA Times as a publication."

